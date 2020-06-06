DC preps ahead of city’s largest protest against police brutality

The White House has been fortified with new fencing and extra security precautions amid a week of largely peaceful protests that at times grew violent.

A checkpoint blocks traffic on 16th Street Northwest as people gather near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Katie Williams, right, poses for a photo with her son Benjamin, 18 months, and husband Kyle near the White House, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Washington, as people gather before scheduled protests over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Street artist Jorit poses next to his last work, a mural honoring George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, USA, depicting from left, Lenin, Martin Luther King, George Floyd, Malcom X and Angela Davis, in Naples, southern Italy, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)

A woman clenches her fist during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

People hold placards during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

WASHINGTON — Military vehicles and officers in fatigues are closing off much of downtown Washington, D.C. to traffic ahead of what are expected to be the largest protests in the city yet over the killing of George Floyd.

The blocks inside the perimeter surrounding the White House were calm on Saturday morning, with joggers and cyclists taking advantage of the open streets before the daytime temperature rises.

Some people were preparing supplies for protesters, including water bottles and granola bars.

President Donald Trump is at the White House, with no public events on the schedule.

Memorial service for George Floyd

RAEFORD, N.C. — Mourners are gathering at a church for a memorial service for George Floyd.

Two lines of people about 100 deep formed at the entrance as a hearse bearing Floyd’s coffin arrived at a church in Raeford, North Carolina.

As the casket rolled in, chants of “black power,” and “George Floyd” and “No justice, no peace,” echoed from beneath the covered entrance.

The viewing was scheduled to begin at noon EDT, followed by the service for Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on his neck for several minutes on May 25. His death has resulted in protests around the world against police brutality and racism.

Protests in Rome

ROME — Several hundred people protested peacefully in front of the U.S. consulate in Naples, shouting “I can’t breathe” to denounce the police killing of George Floyd.

In English and Italian, protesters chanted “Freedom!” and “No Justice, No Peace” and carried handmade signs. It’s one of the first protests in Italy in solidarity with Floyd and anti-racism efforts.

Police in riot gear enforced the perimeter around the protest, which was held along the seafront promenade opposite the U.S. consulate. There were no immediate signs of clashes. Most protesters wore facemasks and organizers urged them to keep their distance from each other because of the coronavirus.

There’s been an influx of migrants from Africa in recent years and racial incidents have been on the rise in Italy. Derogatory slurs directed at black soccer players make headlines, resulting in fines and sanctions for clubs.

More protests are planned this weekend in other cities.

Embassy in Paris sealed off

PARIS — French security forces have sealed off the U.S. Embassy in Paris and the surrounding streets to prevent a banned protest against police abuses in France and the United States.

The demonstration planned for Saturday and others this week in the French capital were in support of U.S. protests following the death of George Floyd. Police banned protests in Paris, citing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus and concerns about public unrest.

Organizers of the weekend protest were among those turned around by riot police as they tried to gather in front of the embassy. Police stopped Egountchi Behanzin, a founder of the Black African Defense League, before he got close to the diplomatic building. Officers checked his papers and sent him away

Behanzin told the officers: “You can fine me 10,000 or 20,000 times, the revolt will happen anyway. … It is because of you that we are here.”

BLM protest in Berlin

BERLIN — Thousands of mostly young people, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Berlin’s Alexander Square.

Some held up placards with slogans such as “Be the change,” I can’t breathe” and “Germany is not innocent.”

Amina Koss of Berlin says she’d taken part in Black Lives Matters protests before George Floyd’s death. She says she’s concerned some politicians, including in Germany, are making racism acceptable again.

Koss says, “we as a society don’t tolerate racism.”

Demonstrators protest in London

LONDON — Thousands of demonstrators protested in rainy central London against police violence and racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd.

Gathering in Parliament Square, a traditional venue for protests, the demonstrators “took the knee” in silence and then chanted Floyd’s name before applauding his memory.

The demonstrators have ignored advice from the government and police to avoid attending because of the coronavirus. In England, gatherings are limited to groups of six, provided people observe the social distancing guidelines to remain 2 meters (6.5 feet) apart.

Though social distancing was not possible given the numbers attending, many protesters wore face coverings.

Many held banners aloft, including one that read “Racism is a Pandemic.”

Demonstrations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement also are taking place in Manchester, Cardiff in Wales and other U.K. cities. A rally is scheduled for Sunday in front of the U.S. Embassy in London.