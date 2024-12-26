48°F
Nation and World

Dead body found in wheel well of plane from Chicago to Hawaii

A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, ...
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Associated Press
December 25, 2024 - 7:03 pm
 

KAHULUI, Hawaii — Maui police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane after it landed in Maui, the airline and police department said in statements on Wednesday.

The body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on flight 202, which arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday, United said in an emailed statement. The airline said the wheel well of the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it.

In an emailed statement, the Maui Police Department said it was “actively investigating” the discovery of the dead body.

Neither United nor the Maui Police Department shared further information.

The Associated Press called Kahului Airport on Wednesday and was directed to a public affairs officer for the state department of transportation. A spokesperson for the department said in an email that it had no additional details beyond what United had confirmed.

