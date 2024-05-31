73°F
Deadline to get up to $500 from Walmart settlement is approaching

Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
The Associated Press
May 31, 2024 - 5:49 am
 
Updated May 31, 2024 - 5:50 am

The deadline to submit a claim to receive part of Walmart’s $45 million class action settlement is quickly approaching.

The final day to submit a claim is June 5, with a final approval hearing set for June 12.

If you purchased some weighted groceries or bagged fruit at Walmart in recent years, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement with the retailer.

The class action lawsuit, first filed in October 2022, alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores.

Walmart has denied any wrongdoing — but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation. That means that impacted consumers can now submit claims for cash payments.

“We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need,” a spokesperson for the Bentonville, Arkansas, company stated. “We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties.”

Consumers can learn more about submitting a claim and the products that are covered on the settlement administrator’s website. Cash payments are available for anyone who purchased these certain weighted meat, seafood and bagged citrus products — which includes select oranges, grapefruit and tangerines — at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico between October 19, 2018 and January 19, 2024.

Payments will range in amount depending on each claim. It’s possible to get some money even if you don’t have a purchase receipt anymore.

Consumers without a proof of purchase can receive between $10 and $25, depending on how many eligible products they attest to buying during the settlement class period. Meanwhile, those with receipts or other documentation could be entitled to get 2% of the total cost for each product they purchased — at up to $500.

Approved claimants will receive their payments electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH or a virtual pre-paid MasterCard — but paper checks can also be requested those unable to receive payments electronically.

By David G. Savage Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. Here’s a look at the unprecedented legal questions Trump’s situation presents.

