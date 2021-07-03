104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Nation and World

Death toll from Northwest heat wave likely to grow

By Manuel Valdes The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 - 6:46 pm
 
Kais Bothe relaxes in the cool in the city hall pool, as temperatures hit 37 degrees Celsius in ...
Kais Bothe relaxes in the cool in the city hall pool, as temperatures hit 37 degrees Celsius in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
People lineup at a splash park to try and beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta., Wednesday, June 3 ...
People lineup at a splash park to try and beat the heat in Calgary, Alberta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

SEATTLE — Each day, more deaths are being linked to the heat wave that struck the Pacific Northwest this past week, with medical staff who treated people overwhelmed by temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit saying the toll from the extreme weather will keep creeping up.

Hundreds of deaths were being investigated as heat related in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia. The dangerous heat began June 25 and only began to subside in some areas on Tuesday.

The death toll in Oregon alone has reached at least 79, the state medical examiner said, with most occurring in Multnomah County, which encompasses Portland. The deaths include an Guatemalan immigrant who collapsed as he worked at a plant nursery in a rural Oregon town during the soaring heat.

In Canada, British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between June 25 and Wednesday. Normally, she said about 165 people would die in the province over a five-day period. She said it was too soon to confirm how many deaths were heat related but that it was likely behind most of them.

Washington state authorities have linked about 30 deaths to the heat, with more reports coming in each day this week.

“I think, over time, we will understand that the numbers are only going to climb,” said Dr. Steve Mitchell, director of Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Medicine Department in Seattle. “I know, in my experience, that I’m expecting to see much larger numbers than what we are currently able to report because of talking to EMS colleagues who were experiencing twice as many calls for help that day.”

There were 1,792 emergency room visits for suspected heat-related illness since June 25, the Washington state Department of Health said Thursday. Of those visits, 21% required people to be admitted to the hospital.

Monday had the most emergency room visits, with 702, the health department said. It was the hottest day of the heat wave in many areas, with Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and other cities smashing all-time heat records. It reached 108 F in Seattle, and 116 F in Oregon’s largest city.

“With this latest heat emergency, when we were dealing with it, the only thing comparable at Harborview and in the region that we’ve experienced recently was actually the early days of COVID,” Mitchell said.

Forecasters blamed the temperatures that spiked more than 30 degrees above normal on a “heat dome” that parked a strong high pressure system over the region. Temperatures cooled considerably in western Washington and Oregon by Tuesday, though a heat warning was still in effect for parts of the interior Northwest and Canada.

Experts say the hot weather is a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.

The extraordinary heat wave stretched into the upper reaches of California, where several wildfires erupted in the hot, dry conditions, making it difficult for firefighters trying to beat back the flames that have driven thousands from their homes in mountain communities and burned several residences.

MOST READ
1
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
Family of 5-year-old found dead in hot home says help was available
2
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
Loader that slid into Lake Mead retrieved from 70-foot deep waters
3
MGM selling 2 Strip properties in $4B leaseback deal
MGM selling 2 Strip properties in $4B leaseback deal
4
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
5
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Crews make progress against California forest fires
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Property damage was evident at the Salt Fire, which broke out Wednesday near Interstate 5 and prompted evacuations for some roads in Lakehead.

This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer in Jersey City, N.J. A ransomware ...
Ransomware hits at least 200 US companies, security firm says
By Frank Bajak, Eric Tucker and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according to a cybersecurity researcher whose company was responding to the incident.

A shopper enters a retail store as a hiring sign shows in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, June 2 ...
US adds 850K jobs as economy extends its gains
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference on voting rights at the Depart ...
Federal executions stopped as Garland orders protocols reviewed
By Michael Balsamo, Colleen Long and Michael Tarm The Associated Press

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures. He gave no timetable.

A jogger walks past a homeless encampment in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles in June 20 ...
LA approves measure limiting homeless encampments
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

The Los Angeles City Council passed a sweeping anti-camping measure Thursday to remove widespread homeless encampments that have become an eyesore across the city.

In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarte ...
Boy Scouts reach $850M agreement with sex abuse victims
By Randall Chase The Associated Press

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

 
LA homemade fireworks blast injures 17
By Stefanie Dazio and Robert Jablon The Associated Press

Seventeen people were hurt Wednesday night in the blast, which also flipped and damaged cars and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

Nurse Jessica Lipscomb gives Miguel Castro, 13, of Brentwood, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in th ...
California virus cases growing as delta variant expands
By Amy Taxin and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

The nation’s most populous state is averaging close to 1,000 additional cases reported daily, an increase of about 17% in the last 14 days.

A bulldozer operator works on a fire line as vegetation burns nearby at the Lava Fire on Monday ...
Firefighters battle big wildfires in California heat
By Terry Chea and John Antczak The Associated Press

Hundreds of firefighters worked Thursday in high heat to beat back wildfires in the forests of far Northern California, where the flames have forced many communities to evacuate.