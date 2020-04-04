77°F
Death Valley National Park closing amid coronavirus risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

Death Valley National Park announced Saturday it’s temporarily closing due to “public health concerns” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure includes all roads, campgrounds, park facilities, restrooms, trails and viewpoints in Nevada and California. Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells airports are also closed.

The national park — about a 2½-hour drive from Las Vegas — is closing based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the National Park Service’s website.

CA-190 and Daylight Pass Road are open to “through traffic only for those on essential travel,” according to Death Valley’s website. Panamint Springs Resort’s campground remains open.

Death Valley National Park announced March 16 it would close two visitor centers: Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells.

For more information about Death Valley closures, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

