Death Valley National Park closing amid coronavirus risk

Death Valley National Park is closing due to “public health concerns” amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The closure includes all roads, campgrounds, park facilities, trails and viewpoints.

In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Death Valley National Park custodian Terry Eddington picks up trash at Dante's View in Death Valley National Park, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

This Aug. 7, 2018, file photo shows visitors at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Death Valley National Park announced Saturday it’s temporarily closing due to “public health concerns” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closure includes all roads, campgrounds, park facilities, restrooms, trails and viewpoints in Nevada and California. Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells airports are also closed.

The national park — about a 2½-hour drive from Las Vegas — is closing based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the National Park Service’s website.

CA-190 and Daylight Pass Road are open to “through traffic only for those on essential travel,” according to Death Valley’s website. Panamint Springs Resort’s campground remains open.

Death Valley National Park announced March 16 it would close two visitor centers: Furnace Creek and Stovepipe Wells.

For more information about Death Valley closures, visit nps.gov/deva.

