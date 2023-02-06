54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Deaths reported as 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria

The Associated Press
February 5, 2023 - 7:06 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

ANKARA, Turkey — A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.

At least five deaths were reported initially in Turkey.

In northwest Syria, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as “disastrous” adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

The civil defense urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital. It was felt in several provinces

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

It was centered 18 kilometers (11 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 aftershock rumbled about 10 minutes later.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, said the quake measured 7.4 and was centered in the town of Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras province.

Several buildings tumbled down in the neighboring provinces of Malatya, Diyarbakir and Malatya, HaberTurk television reported. There was no immediate reports on casualties.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon and Syria.

Syria’s state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria’s rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition’s Syrian civil Defense.

In Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

The quake jolted residents in Lebanon from beds, shaking buildings for about 40 seconds. Many residents of Beirut left their homes and took to the streets or drove in their cars away from buildings.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties in either country.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.

Some 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27 million, bankruptcy records show
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
As Harry Reid airport grows, so does the need for another airport
4
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
Las Vegas is Perez Hilton’s family destination
5
CARTOON: Shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon when it’s right here
CARTOON: Shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon when it’s right here
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Ame ...
US adds a surprisingly strong 517K jobs despite Fed hikes
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

The number is a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates.

More stories for you
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
Montecito community under evacuation order amid California deluge
California braces for potential floods
California braces for potential floods
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
2 students dead, teacher hurt in Des Moines shooting, police say
2 students dead, teacher hurt in Des Moines shooting, police say
Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt
Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt