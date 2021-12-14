52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

December storm dumps snow, drenches California

Storm Drenching Drought-Stricken California, US West (STN)
By Janie Har and Christopher Weber The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 - 5:14 pm
 
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 202 ...
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A woman walks along Carmel Point during a respite from heavy rains in Carmel, Calif., Monday, D ...
A woman walks along Carmel Point during a respite from heavy rains in Carmel, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Motorist use their headlights as they drive in the rain on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill, C ...
Motorist use their headlights as they drive in the rain on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill, Calif., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Fresh snow surrounds a ski lift in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Shannon Buhler/N ...
Fresh snow surrounds a ski lift in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (Shannon Buhler/Northstar Ski Resort via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said.

“It’s just so bad and so thick,” he said of the snowfall, with more expected Monday night. “We’re telling people that if they don’t need to be around this area, they probably shouldn’t travel.”

The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

The storm will bring much needed moisture to the broader region that’s been gripped by drought that scientists have said is caused by climate change. The latest U.S. drought monitor shows parts of Montana, Oregon, California, Nevada and Utah are classified as being in exceptional drought, which is the worst category.

Much-needed snow

Most western U.S. reservoirs that deliver water to states, cities, tribes, farmers and utilities rely on melted snow in the springtime.

This week’s storm is typical for this time of the year but notable because it’s the first big snow that is expected to significantly affect travel with ice and snow on the roads, strong winds and limited visibility, said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento.

“Most of California, if not all, will see some sort of rain and snow,” she said.

Meanwhile, gusts were so strong in and around San Francisco that state transportation officials issued a wind advisory for the Bay Bridge connecting the city to Oakland and warned drivers of campers and trailers to avoid the 4.5-mile span late Sunday.

The welcome rain didn’t stop Oakland resident and artist Zhenne Wood from walking her neighbor’s dog, a short-legged corgi.

“I decided to stay home today and not go anywhere, which is nice,” she said. “And I’m really happy for the rain. I think we needed it a lot.”

The storm prompted officials to shut down a 40-mile stretch of the iconic Highway 1 in California’s Big Sur area until Tuesday. The scenic coastal route south of the San Francisco Bay Area, frequently experiences damage during wet weather.

Nearby Monterey County residents who live close to burn scars from last year’s Dolan Fire were warned to be prepared to evacuate if rains loosen hillsides and cause debris flows while in Southern California, Los Angeles County fire officials urged residents to be aware of the potential for mud flows.

In coastal Santa Barbara County, residents of mountain communities near the Alisal Fire burn scar were ordered Monday to evacuate over concerns that heavy rains might cause flooding and debris flows that could inundate hillside homes. Officials didn’t say how many people were affected by the order.

Forecasters said strong winds accompanying the storm could lead to power outages. Karly Hernandez, a spokesperson for Pacific Gas & Electric, said crews and equipment are staged across the state to respond if the power goes out.

The second storm predicted to hit California midweek shortly after the current storm moves on could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

Donner Summit, one of the highest points on Interstate 80 and a major commerce commuter route, could face major travel disruptions or road closures, Weishahn said.

Vail Resorts’ three Tahoe-area ski resorts opened with limited offerings over the weekend after crews produced artificial snow. Northstar and Heavenly were both able to open Monday, but Kirkwood could not, said spokeswoman Sara Roston.

MOST READ
1
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
Dangerous winter storm forecast to blow into Las Vegas region Tuesday
2
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
High winds, rain, snow forecast to follow cold Las Vegas weekend
3
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
Derek Carr ‘thinking a lot of things’ following loss to Chiefs
4
CARTOON: The shots work
CARTOON: The shots work
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The ‘woke’ got what they wanted — and then what?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The ‘woke’ got what they wanted — and then what?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear face masks before a game between the Oaklan ...
Mask mandate returns to California as virus cases rise
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

California is bringing back a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors, a move aimed at containing a new type of the coronavirus as people gather with family and friends during the holidays.

In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sund ...
Kentucky tornado death toll in dozens; less than feared earlier
By Bruce Schreiner and Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

Dozens of people in Kentucky are still believed to have died, but Gov. Andy Beshear, after saying Sunday morning the state’s toll could exceed 100, said it might be as low as 50.

 
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave at least 36 dead in 5 states
By Bruce Schreiner and Jim Salter The Associated Press

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped through the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens.

A giant sequoia, right, shows blackened scarring from the forest fire, seen during a media tour ...
Sequoia National Park opening Giant Forest that survived wildfire
The Associated Press

Sequoia National Park will reopen its Giant Forest area on Saturday, three months after a Northern California wildfire prompted extraordinary efforts to protect the grove and destroyed thousands of other redwoods.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Prices f ...
US consumer prices up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

Inflation has been inflicting a heavy burden on consumers, especially lower-income households and particularly for everyday necessities.

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Ph ...
Supreme Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but lets clinics sue
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court on Friday left in place Texas’ ban on most abortions, offering only a glimmer of daylight for clinics in the state to challenge the nation’s most restrictive abortion law.

Elisabeth Kimmel, of Las Vegas, is wheeled into federal court for a sentencing hearing Thursday ...
Ex-Las Vegas media CEO sentenced in college admissions scam
The Associated Press

The former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as bogus athletic recruits was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment Thursday.

 
Fox News’ Christmas tree goes up in flames, man arrested
The Associated Press

A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said.

Earthquake emergency kit (Canva)
How to prepare for an earthquake: 15 steps you can take now
By Annalise Mantz Stacker.com

While taking these steps would be helpful for residents across the country, anyone who lives in one of the most earthquake-prone areas of the United States should pay particular notice to this plan.

 
Pfizer says COVID booster adds protection against omicron
By Lauran Neergaard The Associated Press

Blood samples taken a month after a booster showed people had levels of omicron-neutralizing antibodies that were similar to amounts proven protective against earlier variants after two doses.