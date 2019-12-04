51°F
Nation and World

Deck the holes: Residents protest pothole with holiday decor

The Associated Press
December 3, 2019 - 10:08 pm
 

MCCOMB, Miss. — Residents of a Mississippi city are protesting a large pothole in their neighborhood by decorating it with holiday cheer.

The Enterprise-Journal reports residents of McComb’s Edgewood neighborhood have topped the pothole and its yellow traffic cone with tinsel, spray-painted pine cones, white leaves and what appear to be holly berries. The newspaper says residents plan to add lights and presents in the hopes of drawing the city’s attention.

It’s unclear how long the pothole has gone unattended by the city or what drove residents to start cheerfully protesting it recently.

