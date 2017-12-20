Delta CEO wants someone to pay for losses in airport outage

The CEO of Delta Air Lines says the company will seek compensation for its losses after a power outage knocked out the Atlanta airport’s power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday.

The ticket counters are swamped with travelers in the North terminal on Monday Dec. 18, 2017 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the day after a massive power outage brought operations to halt. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Alexis Canete rests on his luggage as he waits in the Delta ticket line to get back home to Cuba from his visit to Tennessee on Monday Dec. 18, 2017 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, the day after a massive power outage brought operations to halt. Power was restored at the world's busiest airport after a massive outage Sunday afternoon that left planes and passengers stranded for hours, forced airlines to cancel more than 1,100 flights and created a logistical nightmare during the already-busy holiday travel season. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

In this May 12, 2016 file photo, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian poses for a portrait in his office at the company's headquarters in Atlanta. Bastian says the company will seek compensation for its losses after a power outage knocked out the Atlanta airport's power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The blackout stranded thousands of passengers and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The blackout stranded thousands of passengers and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he found it “shocking” that it took so long to get power restored. Bastian said he doesn’t know whether Georgia Power or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was responsible, but said Delta will have conversations with both.

Bastian told the newspaper the airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the blackout.