Delta flight evacuated when smoke fills cabin during landing

A Delta Air Lines flight with 153 people on board was evacuated at Denver’s airport after passengers reported smoke in the cabin.

DENVER — A Delta Air Lines flight with 153 people on board was evacuated at Denver’s airport after passengers reported smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters greeted flight 1854 from Detroit after it landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported that smoke filled the cabin as the MD-90 aircraft was taxiing to the gate.

Delta spokesman Michael Thomas says some passengers might have suffered minor injuries, including from smoke inhalation. Those on board left the plane on emergency slides and over-wing exits.

Investigators did not find a fire on the plane, and no other information was released.