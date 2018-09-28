Denmark puts capital city of Copenhagen on lockdown

Danish police on Friday cut off the eastern island of Zealand, where the capital of Copenhagen sits, from the rest of the country as well as from neighboring Germany and Sweden due to “a major police operation.”

Police operations are seen at the closed ferry port in Helsingoer, Denmark, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Danish police on Friday cut off the eastern island of Zealand, where the capital of Copenhagen sits, from the rest of the country as well as from neighboring Germany and Sweden due to "a major police operation." (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

A traffic jam is seen after police closed the Oresund Bridge near Copenhagen on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Bridges from Zealand to the central island of Funen and to neighboring Sweden were closed down, as well as ferry crossings to Germany and to Sweden. Shutting down these major crossings caused major traffic jams near bridges to Sweden and to the mainland.

Sweden’s Aftonbladet paper, citing an unnamed police source, said a Swedish-registered car was being sought in connection with a kidnapping.

Denmark’s TV2 said a police helicopter and a search with canine squads was spotted on the highway near Roskilde, 25 kilometers (40 miles) west of Copenhagen between the capital and the Storebaelt bridge to the island of Funen.

Police would not immediately respond to queries about the operation.

Copenhagen airport was still open, according to its website.