72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Dentist who tore down Israeli hostage poster fired

By Rick Sobey Boston Herald
October 25, 2023 - 11:42 pm
 
Examples of the display on the common showing victims of the assault on Israel, Oct. 23, 2023, ...
Examples of the display on the common showing victims of the assault on Israel, Oct. 23, 2023, in Boston. (Chris Christo/Boston Herald/TNS)

BOSTON — A woman who was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages at a Chestnut Hill shopping center has been fired from a local dental office.

The video of the Boston-area dentist went viral over the weekend after she was seen at The Street shopping area taking down posters of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

After the organization StopAntisemitism identified the woman as a local endodontist, the group reached out to her employer and she was fired soon after.

“It’s appalling. It’s coldhearted. It’s evil,” StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez told the Herald on Monday.

“I’m not sure what sort of depraved human being would look at posters of kidnapped babies and think the appropriate course of action would be to tear them down,” Rez added. “Tearing down any attempt to bring awareness to that campaign is very frightening.”

The Herald reached out to the Boston-area dentist, but she could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, groups have been putting up posters of the hundreds of Israelis who were kidnapped to Gaza.

Many people across the United States have been caught on camera removing the posters.

In the video of the woman in Chestnut Hill, a person can be heard saying, “Why is she taking the pictures off?”

“That is so sad. That is so sad,” the person in the video adds.

After the video went viral over the weekend, the woman was fired from Nevins Dental Center.

“Acts of terror against the State of Israel and innocent people must be condemned,” owner Marc Nevins said in a statement. “Acts of antisemitism, racism, and bigotry that assault members of our community based on their heritage or beliefs cannot be tolerated and must equally be condemned. No health care service institution or clinical practice should permit activities that by word or deed create the deep hurt that threatens our community and our healing.

“It has come to our attention that a clinician working as an adjunct member of our clinical practice has been accused of taking actions that are contrary to our community standards and to the basic values of my clinical practice,” Nevins added. “After having reviewed the facts and circumstances, the individual no longer works with our practice effective October 21, 2023.”

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

More stories
‘Kidnapped from Israel,’ artists’ posters say. Some are being torn down
‘Kidnapped from Israel,’ artists’ posters say. Some are being torn down
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Live updates: Over 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza, Hamas says
Israeli rabbis work around the clock to identify dead from Hamas attack
Israeli rabbis work around the clock to identify dead from Hamas attack
Families of Hamas hostages hold out hope after 2 Americans released
Families of Hamas hostages hold out hope after 2 Americans released
Father of freed American teenage hostage: ‘She’s doing very good’
Father of freed American teenage hostage: ‘She’s doing very good’
The Israel-Hamas war has roiled US campuses. Students on each side say colleges aren’t doing enough
The Israel-Hamas war has roiled US campuses. Students on each side say colleges aren’t doing enough