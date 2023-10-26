Dentist who tore down Israeli hostage poster fired

A woman who was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages at a Boston-area shopping center has been fired from a dental office.

Examples of the display on the common showing victims of the assault on Israel, Oct. 23, 2023, in Boston. (Chris Christo/Boston Herald/TNS)

BOSTON — A woman who was caught on camera ripping down posters of Israeli hostages at a Chestnut Hill shopping center has been fired from a local dental office.

The video of the Boston-area dentist went viral over the weekend after she was seen at The Street shopping area taking down posters of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

After the organization StopAntisemitism identified the woman as a local endodontist, the group reached out to her employer and she was fired soon after.

“It’s appalling. It’s coldhearted. It’s evil,” StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez told the Herald on Monday.

“I’m not sure what sort of depraved human being would look at posters of kidnapped babies and think the appropriate course of action would be to tear them down,” Rez added. “Tearing down any attempt to bring awareness to that campaign is very frightening.”

The Herald reached out to the Boston-area dentist, but she could not be immediately reached for comment.

Since Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, groups have been putting up posters of the hundreds of Israelis who were kidnapped to Gaza.

Many people across the United States have been caught on camera removing the posters.

In the video of the woman in Chestnut Hill, a person can be heard saying, “Why is she taking the pictures off?”

“That is so sad. That is so sad,” the person in the video adds.

After the video went viral over the weekend, the woman was fired from Nevins Dental Center.

“Acts of terror against the State of Israel and innocent people must be condemned,” owner Marc Nevins said in a statement. “Acts of antisemitism, racism, and bigotry that assault members of our community based on their heritage or beliefs cannot be tolerated and must equally be condemned. No health care service institution or clinical practice should permit activities that by word or deed create the deep hurt that threatens our community and our healing.

“It has come to our attention that a clinician working as an adjunct member of our clinical practice has been accused of taking actions that are contrary to our community standards and to the basic values of my clinical practice,” Nevins added. “After having reviewed the facts and circumstances, the individual no longer works with our practice effective October 21, 2023.”