Nation and World

Denver outlaws selling, possessing bump stocks

The Associated Press
January 23, 2018 - 6:51 pm
 

DENVER — Denver is making it illegal to sell, carry or possess bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic fully automatic guns.

The Denver City Council voted 11-1 Monday night in favor of the measure. It’s largely symbolic because the city already bans the types of semi-automatic rifles that can be modified with bump stocks.

Columbia, South Carolina passed a similar measure last month and several states already ban the devices.

Authorities say the gunman who opened fire on a Las Vegas music festival in October, killing dozens and wounding hundreds of people, had equipped a number of guns with bump stocks.

A ban has also been proposed at the Colorado Legislature but it faces a difficult time passing the Republican-controlled state Senate.

