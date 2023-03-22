55°F
Nation and World

Denver school shooting leaves 2 hospitalized, manhunt underway

The Associated Press
March 22, 2023 - 10:31 am
 
Updated March 22, 2023 - 11:17 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

DENVER — Two school administrators were shot on Wednesday morning at a Denver high school after a handgun was found on a student subjected to daily searches, authorities said.

The male, juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun was not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School, Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in an area away from classrooms as the student was undergoing a daily search as part of a “safety plan,” officials said. One of the administrators was critically injured and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital. The second victim was in stable condition, Thomas said. Both victims are male.

Thomas said police know the identity of the suspect and were confident they would apprehend him.

“He obviously is armed and dangerous and willing to use the weapon, as we’ve learned this morning,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, warning the community as they search for the suspect.

Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near the school.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting had transferred to East High School from another district, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said. Officials did not reveal why the student was subject to daily searches.

Marrero said safety plans for students are enacted in response to “past educational and also behavioral experiences,” adding that it’s a common practice throughout Colorado’s public schools.

The school, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.

Denver Public School confirmed the victims were administrators. Hundreds of parents lined up along a road near the school, with the scene sealed off by police.

Wednesday was also the second anniversary of 10 people being shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

THE LATEST
In this file photo dated Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, security personnel clear the way for a convoy o ...
New COVID-19 origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
By Dake Kang and Maria Cheng Associated Press

Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, international experts say.

Household belongings float in water after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador, Saturday, March ...
Earthquake damages Ecuador, Peru
By Gonzalo Solano and Regina Garcia Cano Associated Press

The earthquake with about 6.8 magnitude on Saturday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, killed at least 15 people and brought down homes and buildings in vastly different communities, from coastal areas to the highlands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of Cri ...
International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
By Mike Corder and Raf Casert The Associated Press

The International Criminal Court said on Friday it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

