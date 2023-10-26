DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is linking a pro-Palestinian student organization to terrorism and is ordering state universities to ban the group from campuses.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during the Politics & Eggs program at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. DeSantis's administration is linking a pro-Palestinian student organization to terrorism and is ordering state universities to ban the group from campuses, saying it illegally backs Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is linking a pro-Palestinian student organization to terrorism and is ordering state universities to ban the group from campuses, saying it illegally backs Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel earlier this month.

As Israel’s attacks on Gaza have intensified since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel, some college students have expressed solidarity with Palestinians, resulting in swift censure from some Jewish academics and even some prospective employers.

But Florida has gone further, saying Students for Justice in Palestine is supporting a “terrorist organization.”

State university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents Tuesday at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ urging, directing them to disband chapters of SJP.

He quoted the national group’s declaration that “Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement.”

“It is a felony under Florida law to ‘knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization,’ ” Rodrigues said in the letter.

The U.S. State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997.

DeSantis, who is running for president, has ramped up his pro-Israel stance since the Oct. 7 attacks. The governor has sent planes to Israel to provide supplies and return Floridians there who want to come back.

He also is supporting a special legislative session to impose new sanctions on Iran, which supports Hamas, and to express support for Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine has been on U.S. campuses for decades, with frequent protests calling for the liberation of Palestinians and boycotts against Israel. The loosely connected network says it has more than 200 chapters across the United States.

Palestine Legal, a group that provides legal support for pro-Palestinian groups, said the ban on SJP is part of a broader effort by DeSantis to suppress freedom of speech on campuses.