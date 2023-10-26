72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP

By Brendan Farrington and Collin Binkley The Associated Press
October 25, 2023 - 11:46 pm
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during the Politics & Eggs program at Saint Anselm College, F ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks during the Politics & Eggs program at Saint Anselm College, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. DeSantis's administration is linking a pro-Palestinian student organization to terrorism and is ordering state universities to ban the group from campuses, saying it illegally backs Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration is linking a pro-Palestinian student organization to terrorism and is ordering state universities to ban the group from campuses, saying it illegally backs Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel earlier this month.

As Israel’s attacks on Gaza have intensified since the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel, some college students have expressed solidarity with Palestinians, resulting in swift censure from some Jewish academics and even some prospective employers.

But Florida has gone further, saying Students for Justice in Palestine is supporting a “terrorist organization.”

State university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote to university presidents Tuesday at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ urging, directing them to disband chapters of SJP.

He quoted the national group’s declaration that “Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement.”

“It is a felony under Florida law to ‘knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization,’ ” Rodrigues said in the letter.

The U.S. State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997.

DeSantis, who is running for president, has ramped up his pro-Israel stance since the Oct. 7 attacks. The governor has sent planes to Israel to provide supplies and return Floridians there who want to come back.

He also is supporting a special legislative session to impose new sanctions on Iran, which supports Hamas, and to express support for Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine has been on U.S. campuses for decades, with frequent protests calling for the liberation of Palestinians and boycotts against Israel. The loosely connected network says it has more than 200 chapters across the United States.

Palestine Legal, a group that provides legal support for pro-Palestinian groups, said the ban on SJP is part of a broader effort by DeSantis to suppress freedom of speech on campuses.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet Satu ...
DeSantis says he’s arranged to send weapons, drones to Israel
By Adriana Gomez Licon The Associated Press

The office of the Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate says it worked with groups to send privately funded weapons and ammunition for the war against Hamas.

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks at the Pentagon on Thursday, Oct. ...
US retaliates with airstrikes on Iran-linked sites in Syria
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in ...
Biden urges Israel to get hostages out safely
By Aamer Madhani, Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said he has not directly sought assurances from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will hold off on an expected ground invasion into Gaza before hostages can be released.

More stories
The Israel-Hamas war has roiled US campuses. Students on each side say colleges aren’t doing enough
The Israel-Hamas war has roiled US campuses. Students on each side say colleges aren’t doing enough
VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats unwilling to confront left’s anti-Semitism
VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats unwilling to confront left’s anti-Semitism
House adopts pro-Israeli resolution
House adopts pro-Israeli resolution
‘Brutal and unprovoked’: Nevada officials condemn attacks on Israel
‘Brutal and unprovoked’: Nevada officials condemn attacks on Israel
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
Biden might travel to Israel; administration urging restraint on assault
Biden: Hamas attacked Israel to stop normalization with Saudi Arabia
Biden: Hamas attacked Israel to stop normalization with Saudi Arabia