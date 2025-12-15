Son arrested after Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, AP source says

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into custody after deaths of the director-writer and his wife Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

A police officer blocks off a street near Rob Reiner's residence Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner arrive on the red carpet at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner, Dec. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

LOS ANGELES — Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been taken into custody after deaths of the director-writer and his wife Michele, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official confirmed the 32-year-old was in police custody on Monday. The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Online jail records show Reiner was booked by Los Angeles police and remained in jail on Monday. It was not immediately clear what charges he would face. The online records showed a $4 million bail had been set.

Representatives for Reiner’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it wasn’t immediately clear if Nick Reiner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.