Nation and World

Detroit officials to give update after 2 kids found frozen to death in casino parking lot

The Hollywood Casino parking garage in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Robin Buckson/The Det ...
The Hollywood Casino parking garage in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS)
The Detroit News
February 11, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

DETROIT — Detroit officials are emphasizing the city’s services for those facing homelessness after two children were found frozen to death in a van parking in a Detroit casino parking lot.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison will hold a press conference at noon Tuesday at the police department’s headquarters to provide “critical” investigation updates after two children, ages 2 and 9, were found frozen to death in the Hollywood Casino parking garage in Greektown. Housing leaders also will be on hand as well to provide information on city resources available for those facing a housing emergency, city officials said.

The children were with their mom had arrived at the parking garage around 1 a.m. Monday, Detroit police Capt. Nathan Duda said on Monday. They had been living in a van, which the mother had navigated to the ninth floor of the Hollywood Casino parking structure and parked.

The children’s mother called a family member around noon when she noticed one child was not breathing, Duda said. When that family member arrived, she noticed a second child had stopped breathing. The relative took the children to Children’s Hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Three other children in the van, ages 11, 9 and 4, were evaluated at a hospital and appeared to be OK, police said.

Terra Linzner, Detroit’s homelessness solutions coordinator, called the deaths “heartbreaking” on Monday evening and emphasized the resources in place for those who may be without shelter. She said the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at (866) 313-2520 operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“If you find yourself sleeping outside and need help outside of the HelpLine business hours, please go to the closest police precinct where tey can connect them with an Outreach team for help with overnight services,” Linzner said in a statement.

