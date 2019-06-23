84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Detroit police arrest graffiti artist hired by city

The Associated Press
June 23, 2019 - 10:57 am
 

DETROIT — A graffiti artist commissioned by the city of Detroit to paint a mural on a viaduct was arrested by police who believed he was committing vandalism.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 29-year-old Sheefy McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, was arrested Wednesday. Detroit commissioned him as part of a multi-year effort to fight illegal graffiti with city-approved artwork.

McFly says he didn’t have his city-issued permit with him. He says multiple police cars arrived on site even as a city official showed up to vouch for him.

Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood says officers found McFly uncooperative. She says the disagreement led to McFly being arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing and on a warrant for an old parking ticket.

McFly says he was treated like a felon and felt threatened.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A motorcycle passes as a woman leaves flowers at the scene of a fatal accident on Route 2 in Ra ...
Bikers, military veterans mourn 7 killed in NH highway crash
By Michael Casey and Patrick Whittle The Associated Press

The pickup truck caught fire, and witnesses described a “devastating” scene as bystanders tried to help the injured amid shattered motorcycles.

Former Vice President Joe Biden greets supporters during the South Carolina Democratic Conventi ...
Trump says he’d rather face Biden, isn’t prepared to lose
By Will Weissert The Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he’d prefer to run for re-election against Joe Biden, suggesting that theformer vice president won’t be the “great candidate” Hillary Clinton was in 2016.

INorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un reads a letter from President Donald Trump. Independent journa ...
North Korea leader gets ‘excellent’ letter from Trump
By Tong-Hyung Kim The Associated Press

President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an “excellent” letter, the North’s state-run news agency reported Sunday, quoting Kim as saying he would “seriously contemplate it.”

Christy Banda, a representative for the Jack Herer cannabis company, displays their latest mari ...
California to increase enforcement against illegal pot shops
By Michael R. Blood The Associated Press

California is planning to intensify its enforcement against the state’s thriving illegal marijuana market, including launching an ad campaign Friday that urges consumers to seek out licensed shops with safe products.