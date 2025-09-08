88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Disneyland ends biggest hotel perk of them all

Visitors enter Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Visitors enter Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
More Stories
Starting with the letter "X" work has begun on removing the iconic LAX sign to make w ...
Iconic LAX airport sign is being removed letter by letter. Here’s why
Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack carried out by two Pales ...
6 killed after Palestinian gunmen attack Jerusalem bus stop
Pope Leo XIV celebrates the canonization Mass of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. ...
Pope Leo XIV declares teen computer whiz the first millennial saint
An electronic sign reads $1.8 billion as crowds wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Blue ...
Players from Missouri and Texas split nearly $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot
Brady MacDonald, The Orange County Register
September 8, 2025 - 7:03 am
 

Disneyland is getting rid of its biggest perk that lets hotel visitors into the parks early to ride Space Mountain, Star Tours, Incredicoaster, Soarin’ and many other popular rides while daily visitors impatiently wait each morning for rope drop.

The Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Pixar Place Hotel will stop offering Early Entry access to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on Jan. 5.

“There are fewer reasons for guests to stay on property now with this change,” according to Mickey Visit. “Early Entry was one of the biggest perks of staying at a Disneyland resort hotel.”

The Disney hotel perk offers hotel guests access to one of the Anaheim theme parks 30 minutes before park opening every day of their hotel stay.

The final day for Early Entry will be Jan. 4.

Starting Jan. 5, Disney hotel guests will receive one free Lightning Lane pass good for a single ride. Each guest on the hotel reservation will receive a single Lightning Lane pass per stay regardless of the length of the booking.

“The change is yet another downgrade for guests paying premium prices for a product that is increasingly less-than-premium,” according to MiceChat. “Disney will save some money in the operations budget by cutting this perk, but how much will it cost them in guest goodwill?”

Early Entry provides access at 7:30 a.m. to Disneyland on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and DCA on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Not every attraction is open during Early Entry, but many popular rides are available.

An analysis by the Disney hotel booking team found most guests weren’t taking advantage of the Early Entry perk, Disneyland officials told USA Today.

Reservation requirements also mean that hotel guests can’t always get into the park offering Early Entry on any given day.

The single Lightning Lane pass offered to hotel guests can be used throughout the day.

“While the Early Entry perk has been a major draw for the Disneyland resort hotels, there is no denying that it is not a very luxurious feeling to have to wake up so early in the morning to take advantage of this perk,” according to Mickey Visit. “This new Lightning Lane perk provides more flexibility for guests to enjoy expedited access on a more relaxed timeline.”

Disneyland had previously trimmed back the valuable Early Entry hotel perk.

Disneyland used to let hotel guests into the park an hour early during Extra Magic Hour.

Extra Magic Hour was a victim of the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic theme park closures. When the parks reopened in 2021, the hourlong perk had been reduced to 30 minutes.

Disneyland also used to offer a one-time Magic Morning perk to hotel guests staying for three nights or longer.

_________

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli police and rescue teams inspect the scene of a shooting attack carried out by two Pales ...
6 killed after Palestinian gunmen attack Jerusalem bus stop
By Melanie Lidman and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Monday’s shooting — at a major intersection, with a road leading to Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem — was the deadliest in Israel since October 2024.

Pope Leo XIV celebrates the canonization Mass of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. ...
Pope Leo XIV declares teen computer whiz the first millennial saint
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

Pope Leo XIV declared the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint Sunday, giving the next generation of Catholics a relatable role model who used technology to spread the faith

People stand in line to purchase lottery tickets on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at The Lotto Store ...
Shhh! If you win the $1.8B Powerball jackpot, don’t tell anyone
By Safiyah Riddle and Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

The $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot is the second-largest in history, but even if there is a winner, don’t expect to find out who they are or how they plan to use their winnings.

FILE - Designer Giorgio Armani, centre, poses with models at the end of his women's 2019 S ...
Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91
By Colleen Barry The Associated Press

He was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month.

MORE STORIES