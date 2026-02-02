Disneyland officially releases details for ‘Star Wars Nite’

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is officially returning in 2026, bringing four nights of galactic celebration, exclusive food and immersive experiences to Disneyland Park.

Beginning April 29, 2026, visitors to Batuu may find Darth Vader, Imperial Stormtroopers, and other iconic Star Wars characters inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., as the land expands its timeline to include more Star Wars eras. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Star Wars fans, this one’s for you. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite (yes, that’s spelled correctly) is officially returning in 2026, bringing four nights of galactic celebration, exclusive food, and immersive experiences to Disneyland Park. That’s four full evenings of lightsabers, in-universe snacks, and nostalgia, all packed into a few carefully choreographed hours.

The separately ticketed event will take place on April 28, April 30, May 4, and May 6, 2026, with guests allowed into Disneyland Park several hours before the party officially begins. That early entry window alone is enough to get longtime fans planning outfits, meet-and-greet priorities, and merch strategies well in advance. And if you’re a real die-hard fan you’ll want to jump on the ‘May the Fourth’ date as soon as possible: it tends to sell out quick.

Star Wars Nite will have themed entertainment spread across the park. Event highlights include:

March of the First Order , featuring Captain Phasma and a full unit of Stormtroopers taking over Tomorrowland

, featuring and a full unit of taking over Tomorrowland Lightsaber Instructional sessions, where guests can learn basic lightsaber moves in an interactive setting

sessions, where guests can learn basic lightsaber moves in an interactive setting After-hours character encounters with fan favorites like Ewoks , Jawas , Queen Amidala , and more

with fan favorites like , , , and more Immersive photo opportunities , including themed backdrops inspired by Boba Fett’s throne room and speeder bike chases

, including themed backdrops inspired by Boba Fett’s throne room and speeder bike chases Darth Maul will be pacing the Tomorrowland Terrace, reportedly looking to take that area in the name of the Sith

will be pacing the Tomorrowland Terrace, reportedly looking to take that area in the name of the The Cantina Band (we geeks know they’re Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes) will be popping in to perform from time to time at the Rivers of America

Fans on Reddit were quick to celebrate the announcement, with many pointing out that Star Wars Nite consistently delivers some of the most creative character interactions and visuals of any After Dark event.

Of course, the food is a major part of the appeal, and 2026 brings a lineup of event-exclusive eats you won’t find during regular park hours. Highlights include:

Pizza five-blossom bread at Oga’s Cantina , a warm, shareable snack with a playful Star Wars twist

, a warm, shareable snack with a playful Star Wars twist Galactic Bundt cake at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe and Galactic Grill, colorful, festive, and perfectly photo-ready

at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe and Galactic Grill, colorful, festive, and perfectly photo-ready Banth-gogi, available at Edelweiss Snacks and Maurice’s Treats, offering a savory option amid the sweets

Tickets go on sale in early February, with early access for Magic Key holders before opening to the general public. As always, quantities are limited, and Star Wars Nite tends to sell quickly, especially for May 4, as mentioned above.

Going to try to get tickets? Well, may the Force (and good timing) be with you!

Other Disneyland After Dark Events in 2026

Sweethearts’ Nite

Disney Channel Nite

Pride Nite

70 Years of Favorites

