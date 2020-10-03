77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Nation and World

Disneyland stays closed as California delays theme park opening rules

By Adam Beam and Amy Taxin The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 - 9:37 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday delayed new operating rules for theme parks such as Disneyland that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic as tourism industry officials warned the state was set to lose more than $78 billion in travel related spending this year.

The Newsom administration had planned to release the new rules on Friday, spokesman Nathan Click told the Sacramento Bee. But following industry criticism of the proposed rules, state health officials said no announcement was coming Friday as negotiations continue.

“Given the size and operational complexities of these unique sectors, we are seeking additional input from health, workforce and business stakeholders to finalize this important framework,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s top public health official, said in a statement.

The proposed guidance would have let theme parks reopen at 25 percent capacity once the counties where they are located reached the lowest level for virus transmission in the state’s four-tier reopening system, the Orange County Register reported. It also would have limited visitors to those living within 120 miles of a theme park, the paper reported without attributing to a particular source.

Mike Lyster, a spokesman for the city of Anaheim, which is home to Disneyland, confirmed the newspaper’s report. “That is our understanding of the situation,” he said.

Problems with the plan

Amusement park leaders saw a draft of the new rules Thursday and urged state officials to change them, said Erin Guerrero, executive director of the California Attractions and Parks Association.

“While we are aligned on many of the protocols and health and safety requirements, there are many others that need to be modified if they are to lead to a responsible and reasonable amusement park reopening plan,” Guerrero said in a statement.

On Friday, the board of directors for Visit California — the state’s tourism marketing authority — asked a Newsom administration official for an update on the rules. But all he would say is “as soon as we have an announcement to make it will be made.”

That appeared to frustrate Scott White, president and CEO of the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, who said he has lost all large meetings through the end of the year and is beginning to lose bookings for the first quarter of 2021.

“We need guidance and we need guidance quickly,” White said. “If we lose all of our business for the first quarter of 2021, our destination is going to be severely, severely devastated and I think there is a lot of businesses that will never come back.”

Florida has allowed its theme parks to reopen with restrictions. But California’s rules still don’t allow large gatherings for concerts, conventions and amusement parks. California tourism officials said Friday the state expects to lose $78.8 billion in travel spending for 2020 — up from an initial industry loss forecast in June of $75.4 billion for the year.

While the occupancy rates at California’s hotels are higher than the national average, Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta said Southern California’s Orange County where Disneyland and other theme parks are located “is faring the worst across all regions given its high dependency on Disneyland.”

Beteta said she doesn’t expect travel spending in California to return to 2019 levels until at least 2024.

Disney’s troubles

Disney this week announced it would layoff 28,000 workers at its parks in Florida and California. Workers United Local 50, which represents Disneyland’s food service workers, said on social media that more than a third of its nearly 7,800 members would be affected by layoffs, including about 400 full-time workers.

In a letter to employees, the company blamed its troubles in part on California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions.” Walt Disney Co. chairman Bob Iger quit Newsom’s economic recovery task force after the layoffs were announced, the Sacramento Bee reported.

A Disney official said there have been no major reported outbreaks in Florida associated with the company’s theme parks and declined to say whether any cases have occurred there. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said last month that Disney opened its parks in his state during the peak of infections and things have improved, not worsened, since then.

Disney’s parks in California have been closed since March 14.

Earlier this week, 19 Democratic and Republican state lawmakers sent Newsom a letter asking him to let theme parks reopen, arguing that theme parks are “controlled venues operating predominantly outdoors” and should be allowed to follow protocols that apply to other indoor businesses that have reopened.

Many Orange County officials have urged Newsom to issue guidance allowing parks to reopen, noting these businesses have been reopened elsewhere in the country with health and safety measures.

“We need these parks to open not just for our children or tourists but for our businesses and the communities that rely on them,” Michelle Steel, chair of the Orange County board of supervisors, said this week.

Ian Henderson, a spokesman for Steel’s office, said county health officials have worked closely with Disney to prepare for the reopening of its parks. He said county officials have recommended the state let the parks reopen at a limited capacity once the county moves to the orange tier in the state’s color-coded system, which is the second-lowest for virus transmission.

MOST READ
1
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
Shot fired as 2 struggle over gun on MGM casino floor
2
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
Raiders boss buys 6.3-acre plot in Henderson mountains for $6M
3
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
Teen fatally shot after fight over video game in northeast Las Vegas
4
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
CCSD unions making plans for anticipated reopening of schools
5
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Trump’s visit to Las Vegas in limbo because of positive COVID test
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Children play "pin the mask on Gov. Gary Herbert" during a "Trash Your Mask Protest" rally host ...
Utah’s COVID surge continues, more deaths reported
By Sophia Eppolito The Associated Press

Utah reported 15 more coronavirus deaths following medical examiner investigations on Friday as the pandemic spikes in the state.

A surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu in June 2020. (AP Photo/Audrey ...
Unemployed Hawaiians getting $500 restaurant cards
The Associated Press

Up to 100,000 Hawaii residents receiving unemployment benefits are expected to receive $500 meal cards for use in restaurants throughout the state.

In a Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, people gather in Jefferson Square in Louisville, aw ...
Grand jury notes: Police in Breonna Taylor case knocked, announced
By Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

In this Jan 28, 2020, file photo, demonstrators listen to speakers during a rally outside the U ...
Faith groups blast Trump move to cut refugee quota to 15K
By Julie Watson and Matthew Lee The Associated Press

In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, the government unveiled its proposal to reduce the number of refugees permitted to enter in the fiscal year that started on Thursday to 15,000.

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. ...
Teigen, Legend reveal loss of new baby
By Marty Berry / RJ

According to a tweet from singer John Legend’s account, he and wife Chrissy Teigen lost their new son, Jack, shortly after birth.

 
28K at Disney theme parks headed for layoffs
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a grand ju ...
Breonna Taylor case grand jury records to be made public
By Dylan Lovan The Associated Press

Kentucky’s attorney general has acknowledged that he never asked the grand jury to consider homicide charges against police in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Hele ...
Fueled by dry winds, fire rages in wine country — PHOTOS
The Associated Press

Giant blazes taking down buildings, residents fleeing their homes, exhausted firefighters working around the clock: These are some of the scenes from the wildfire that exploded in the Northern California wine country.

Read More