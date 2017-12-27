Disneyland suffers Wednesday power outage

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

LOS ANGELES — Disneyland suffered a power outage on Wednesday afternoon, Variety has confirmed. At least a dozen rides and attractions appear to have been shut down at the Anaheim, Calif., park.

A Disneyland spokesperson told several outlets that the power affected Toontown and Fantasyland. Guests are being escorted off rides by employees, though they are not being made to leave the area.

Crews are still working to restore the outage, which reportedly stems from Disneyland’s transformer.

Earlier today, the official Disneyland account tweeted that the park was busy. Later they added, “Disneyland Park is currently only accepting guests for re-entry at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow.