Nation and World

Disneyland terminates annual passes during pandemic

The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
The Disneyland resort is seen in March 2020 due to the coronavirus closure in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland is ending its annual pass program 10 months after the theme park shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park said Thursday.

The park in Anaheim, California, said it would begin issuing pro-rated refunds to eligible passholders.

“Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program,” Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. He said the park will develop new membership offerings for when it can reopen.

Disney officials would not say how many people hold these passes or how much the move will cost the company.

The announcement comes the same week that Disneyland allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because coronavirus metrics in the county where the park is located have not declined to the levels required by the state.

California health officials have said large amusement parks like Disneyland can only reopen once transmission reaches minimal levels, and then park capacity will be limited to 25% and reservations required.

California has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent months that has prompted a shutdown of many businesses and nighttime curfews in much of the state.

