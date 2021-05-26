Disneyland to reopen to out-of-state visitors

Disney will reopen its theme parks to out-of-state visitors beginning June 15, the theme park announced Wednesday.

A family takes a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 30, 2021. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state's strict virus rules swung open its gates Friday and some visitors came in cheering and screaming with happiness. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., will reopen its theme parks to out-of-state visitors beginning June 15, the theme park announced Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

This summer, the all-new Avengers Campus is set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure park, with Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel reopening on June 15 and Disneyland Hotel back in operation on July 2.

Reservations for Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park can now be made online at Disneyland.com.

The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks. In addition, all guests will be required to wear an approved face covering throughout their visit at the Disneyland Resort.