70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Divisions widen in many nations, states as virus lockdowns ease

By Jill Lawless, Angela Charlton and Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press
May 7, 2020 - 6:50 am
 

LONDON — Regional and political fractures are emerging in many nations over how fast to lift the lid on the coronavirus lockdowns, as worries about economic devastation collide with fears of a second wave of deaths.

French mayors are resisting the government’s call to reopen schools, while Italian governors want Rome to ease lockdown measures faster. As the British government looks to reopen the economy, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has warned that acting too fast could let the virus wreak havoc again.

“Any significant easing up of restrictions at this stage would be very, very risky indeed,” Sturgeon said Thursday.

The economic damage across the globe was felt keenly in the United States, where nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the running total over the past seven weeks to 33.5 million.

Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the lockdowns began.

UK may extend lockdown

In Britain, where the official death toll stands at more than 30,000, second only to the United States, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to extend a more than six-week lockdown on Thursday but hopes to ease some restrictions on economic and social activity starting next week.

Restrictions allowing people to leave home only for essential errands, shopping and exercise were imposed in Britain on March 23. On Sunday, Johnson plans to set out a road map for the next phase.

Johnson said the government will act with “maximum caution” to prevent a second wave of infections.

In France, more than 300 mayors in the Paris region have urged President Emmanuel Macron to delay the reopening of schools, set for Monday. Many mayors around the country have already refused to reopen schools, and many parents will keep their children home even where they are functioning again.

The mayors called the timing “untenable and unrealistic,” saying they were put on a “forced march” to get schools ready without enough staff or equipment. They complained that the government guidelines were too vague and slow in coming.

But governments are also under pressure to reopen faster and kick-start economies that have been plunged into hibernation.

Italian regional governors are pressing to open shops and restaurants, just days after the country began easing its two-month lockdown by allowing 4.5 million people to return to work in offices and factories.

Governors want to be allowed to present their own plans for reopening, tailored to the rate of infection and economic needs of their regions.

After an outcry from the nation’s Roman Catholic bishops, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced that public Masses will be allowed to resume on May 18.

Spanish leaders losing support

In Spain, support for the government is crumbling after seven weeks of a strict lockdown, with some regions and opposition parties demanding an end to the state of emergency declared on March 14. The government argues that it is far too soon.

Some of Germany’s 16 powerful state governments are more impatient than others to open up businesses such as restaurants and hotels. At a meeting Wednesday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, it was agreed that state leaders would have wide leeway to decide when to open more sectors of the economy. They also will have to reimpose restrictions locally if infections rebound.

Putin moves choice to regions

In Russia, where the number of new infections is growing fast, President Vladimir Putin delegated the enforcement of lockdowns and other restrictions to regional governments, leading to wide variations across the country.

Mikhail Vinogradov, head of the St. Petersburg Politics think tank, told the Vedomosti newspaper that the Moscow government is sending mixed messages that governors find hard to decipher — wanting a victory over the virus, while also encouraging easing of the lockdown.

US differences

Fractures are also evident in the U.S., where about half of the 50 states are easing their shutdowns, to the alarm of public health officials.

Many states have not put in place the robust testing and contact tracing that experts believe is necessary to detect and contain new outbreaks. And many governors have pressed ahead with reopening before their states met one of the key benchmarks in the Trump administration’s guidelines for reopening — a 14-day downward trajectory in new infections.

“If we relax these measures without having the proper public health safeguards in place, we can expect many more cases and, unfortunately, more deaths,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

Researchers recently doubled their projection of deaths in the U.S. to about 134,000 through early August. So far the U.S. has recorded over 70,000 deaths and 1.2 million confirmed infections.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed over a quarter-million, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally, which experts agree understates the dimensions of the pandemic because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

Only 2 new cases in China

China, where the virus emerged late last year, reported just two new cases on Thursday, both from overseas, and said the whole country now is at low risk of further infections. The country has reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in more than three weeks.

China also fired back against claims by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there is “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory. Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying accused Pompeo of “making up lies and covering up a lie by fabricating more lies.”

Strict social distancing also appears to have vanquished the outbreak in New Zealand, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is mulling plans to relax the lockdown by allowing gatherings of up to 100 people and holding professional sports events without spectators.

But Ardern called for vigilance.

“We think of ourselves as halfway down Everest,” she said. “I think it’s clear that no one wants to hike back up that peak.”

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
3
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
4
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
5
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with report ...
Former NFL star Brett Favre to repay $1.1 M for no-show speeches
By Emily Wagster Pettus The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is repaying $1.1 million in welfare money that he received for multiple speeches where he did not show up, the Mississippi state auditor said Wednesday.

People in Brooklyn's Sunset Park, a neighborhood with one of the city's largest Mexican and His ...
Virus, financial impact especially tough on people of color, say Americans
By Kat Stafford and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

The financial picture is especially grim for Hispanic Americans, while some African Americans face the dual burden of being disproportionately affected by the the virus while also struggling to pay bills.

President Donald Trump participates in a tour of a Honeywell International plant that manufactu ...
Second virus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
By Nicole Winfield, Angela Charlton and Chris Blake The Associated Press

As more countries and U.S. states reopen for business — including some where infection rates are still rising — managing future cases is as important as preventing them.

 
Obama to deliver televised commencement address to Class of 2020
The Associated Press

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the high school Class of 2020 during an hour-long event that will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others.

Dario Goga, left, and Neri Goga, owners of Goga Cafè restaurant in Milan, sit at a table w ...
US virus infection rate rising outside NY as states open up
By Karla K. Johnson and Mark Stobbe The Associated Press

In the U.S., some states took continued steps to lift the lockdown restrictions that have thrown millions out of work, even as the country recorded thousands of new infections and deaths every day.

A soldier of the Swiss army wearing a protective face mask holds a smartphone with an app using ...
Apps speed COVID-19 tracing, but bring privacy trade-offs
By Matt O’Brien and Christina Larson The Associated Press

As governments around the world consider how to monitor new coronavirus outbreaks while reopening their societies, many are starting to bet on smartphone apps to help stanch the pandemic.

Security forces guard the shore area and a boat in which authorities claim a group of armed men ...
2 US ‘mercenaries’ among those nabbed after raid, Venezuela says
By Scott Smith and Joshua Goodman The Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said authorities arrested two U.S. citizens among a group of “mercenaries” on Monday, a day after a beach raid purportedly aimed at capturing the socialist leader that authorities say they foiled.