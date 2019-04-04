DNA tests show teen isn’t Illinois boy who went missing in 2011

CINCINNATI — Authorities have rejected a teenager’s claim that he is an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

The FBI says DNA testing ruled out the teenager as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois. Police say the story of teenager found wandering streets in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday didn’t check out.

The teenager told police in Newport that he had just escaped from two men in the Cincinnati area, just across the Ohio River, who had held him captive for seven years, and he identified himself as 14-year-old Timmothy Pitzen, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the teenager’s true identity or other information.

In 2011, a boy by the name of Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora, Illinois, vanished at age 6 after his mother pulled him out of school early one day, took him on a road trip to the zoo and a water park, and then killed herself at a hotel. She left a note saying that her son was safe but that no one would ever find him.

Police and the boy’s family say there have been other false sightings over the years.