Nation and World

Dog doing better after getting face full of porcupine quills

The Associated Press
June 13, 2017 - 5:12 am
 

DANBURY, N.H. — Police say a dog that had a run-in with a porcupine and got a face full of quills is doing much better and has been reunited its owner in New Hampshire.

Police in Danbury, New Hampshire, said a good Samaritan found the dog Saturday on Route 104. Its face and mouth were covered with porcupine quills.

They put a photo of the animal on Facebook, and got flooded with calls asking about the dog’s condition.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where it took more than four hours to remove the quills.

TOP NEWS
