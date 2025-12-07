Dog food recall: Check your freezer

Dog owners across 14 states are being urged to stop feeding a popular frozen food immediately after customers found plastic pieces mixed into the product.

The FDA says the contaminated dog food — Bonnihill Farms’ BeefiBowls Beef recipe — poses a serious risk of choking or intestinal blockage, especially if larger fragments are swallowed.

The recall affects 300 cases of the BeefiBowls product, which comes in 16-ounce tubes of food called “chubs.”

Although there have been no reported illnesses or injuries to date the agency warns pet owners to throw the product away right now, watch their dogs closely for symptoms and contact a veterinarian immediately if a pet vomits, loses its appetite, or shows signs of lethargy or stomach discomfort.

“Plastic, when consumed in large amounts, can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including gastrointestinal upset and a risk of intestinal obstruction,” says the FDA recall notice, which was published on December 3, 2025.

The FDA is one of the agencies that issues pet recalls, such as the most recent one involving dog food contaminated with plastic.

Photo by Anadolu on Getty Images

Which pet food is being recalled?

The FDA says the affected Bonnihill Farms product is clearly identified with:

Best By dates: 12/25/2026

12/25/2026 UPC code: 072705135004

Where the recalled dog food was sold

According to the recall notice, the affected BeefiBowls products were distributed through neighborhood pet stores in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Illinois and Wisconsin — plus Ontario, Canada.

“We have identified the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions in place to prevent this from happening again,” Parent Company Fromm Family Foods said, confirming via the FDA notice that no other products are included in the recall.

What pet owners should do

Pet‑food recalls are more common than many pet owners realize, especially when it comes to frozen or minimally processed diets.

There are other risks associated with this kind of pet food.

An October 2025 research update from Tufts University found live bacteria in a substantial portion of raw (frozen or freeze‑dried) pet food — pathogens including Salmonella enterica, E. coli, and Klebsiella — but found none in cooked foods. Some of those bacteria carried genes for antibiotic resistance, raising concerns for both animal and human health.

There’s also a risk to humans if contamination spreads while handling the food, bowls, or storage containers — so FDA advises pet owners to wash their hands thoroughly and sanitize bowls/surfaces.

If you have Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe FDA on hand:

Stop feeding it immediately.

Return it to the retailer or safely dispose of it so pets or wildlife can’t access it.

Clean pet bowls, storage containers, and any surfaces that came into contact with the food.

Monitor your pet for symptoms (vomiting, lethargy, loss of appetite, digestive discomfort) and contact your veterinarian if any appear.

Recent pet food recalls

Contamination with salmonella and/or listeria is among the most common reasons for pet food recalls, including these examples from the last 24 months:

August 2025: Viva Raw — frozen raw dog & cat food (lots 21495 & 21975)

September 2025: Darwin’s Natural Pet Products BioLogics — grain-free frozen dog food (Lot 11895, manufactured July 29, 202, and Lot 11826, manufactured July 7, 2025)

April 2025: Blue Ridge Beef — Puppy Mix & Kitten Mix logs sold in multiple states

November 2023: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark dog and cat food sold in multiple states

