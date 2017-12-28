Dog found frozen solid on Ohio man’s front porch

A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

The Toledo humane society is investigating after a dog was found frozen solid on an Ohio man’s front porch Thursday.

The Blade newspaper reports the dog died after curling up on the front porch of a house located on the 1000 block of King Street in Toledo.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown told The Blade she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside Thursday, when Toledo’s high temperature was expected to be in the teens . A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner, Victor Vallejo Sr., 40, told The Blade utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He says he doesn’t know how one dog got outside.

According to The Blade, both dogs found at the home were American bullies. Brown said the female dog, 3-year-old Nanas, was found on the porch with blankets and pillows, but neither dog had any food or water.

The second dog, 4-year-old Haze, appeared to be underweight, malnourished and dehydrated, but is expected to recover, Brown said. The humane society is pursuing possible animal cruelty charges in Toledo Municipal Court.