80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Dog kills 1-year-old in ‘unprovoked attack’ in California

The Associated Press
September 21, 2019 - 11:30 am
 

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Authorities say a pit bull fatally mauled a 1-year-old boy in an unprovoked attack in the child’s home.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the boy died in a “horrible tragedy” Friday in Granite Bay, which is about 25 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Officials say deputies responded to the home around 3 p.m. Friday and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the boy’s name.

The dog was seized by Animal Control and detectives are investigating the fatality.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Stephen Gilbert, left, and his father-in-law sit in front of their flooded property on Friday, ...
Florida man’s death is 5th linked to Imelda’s aftermath
The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas — Authorities in Texas have attributed a fifth death to the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda, which caused widespread flooding in southeastern Texas and parts of Louisiana.

President Donald Trump speaks before leaving the White House in Washington on Sept. 16, 2019. ( ...
Trump criticizes ‘partisan’ whistleblower but says ID unknown
By Jonathan Lemire, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

President Donald Trump irritably defended himself Friday against an intelligence whistleblower’s potentially explosive complaint, including an allegation of wrongdoing in a reported private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.