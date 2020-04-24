77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Domestic dispute preceded Canada massacre, officials say

By Rob Gillies The Associated Press
April 23, 2020 - 8:57 pm
 

TORONTO — Canada’s worst mass shooting started as a domestic dispute between the gunman and his girlfriend, who survived the attack, a police official said late Thursday.

The official confirmed to The Associated Press that the weekend rampage in Nova Scotia erupted after an argument between the pair. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said more details would be provided at a news conference Friday.

Police have said 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman acted alone in waging a shooting spree that killed at least 22 people across northern and central Nova Scotia. There are 16 crime scenes in five different rural communities throughout northern and central Nova Scotia.

The suspect was shot to death Sunday morning, about 13 hours after the attacks began.

Several bodies were found inside and outside one house in the rural town of Portapique, police have said. Bodies were also found in four other communities, and authorities believe the shooter targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly as he drove around.

Police have said Wortman carried out much of the attack disguised as a police officer in a vehicle marked to seem like a patrol car. They say he shot people in and around their homes and set fires to homes in Portapique.

Wortman, who owned a denture practice in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, lived part time in Portapique, according to residents. Atlantic Denture Clinic, his practice, had been closed the past month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said Wortman did not have a police record, but information later emerged of at least one run-in with the law. Nova Scotia court records confirm he was ordered to receive counselling for anger management after pleading guilty to assaulting a man in the Halifax area on Oct. 29, 2001.

The guilty plea came on Oct. 7, 2002, as his trial was about to begin. He was placed on probation for nine months, fined $50 and told to stay away from the man, and also prohibited from owning or possessing a weapon, ammunition or explosive substances.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun control laws after Marc Lepine shot 14 women and himself to death at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before the weekend rampage, that had been Canada’s worst mass shooting.

MOST READ
1
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
2
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
Jimmy Kimmel: ‘Carolyn Goodman should resign’ after CNN interview
3
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
4
Sisolak outlines steps to reopening business in Nevada
Sisolak outlines steps to reopening business in Nevada
5
Twitter not kind to Carolyn Goodman after Anderson Cooper interview
Twitter not kind to Carolyn Goodman after Anderson Cooper interview
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In an April 10, 2020, file photo, wearing protective masks ground crew at the Los Angeles Inter ...
Medical supplies sparse, dated before coronavirus, survey shows
By David A. Lieb and Cuneyt Dil The Associated Press

An review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment.

David Maynard sifts through the rubble searching for his wallet, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in ...
7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana
The Associated Press

Severe weather was moving through Mississippi early Thursday after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

In this Wednesday, April 15, 2020, photo, a woman picks an embroidery mask at a fashion studio ...
Germany to begin first trial of coronavirus vaccine
The Associated Press

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Four F-35A fighter jets fly over the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Apri ...
Thunderbirds put on show in Colorado skies
RJ

What’s good for Southern Nevada also plays in Colorado, especially when the Air Force’s Thunderbirds honor America’s latest frontline heroes.

In this Friday, April 17, 2020, photo, medical staff test a supermarket employee who volunteere ...
New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating coronavirus
By Nick Perry The Associated Press

While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off.

FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills i ...
Malaria drug shows no benefits in VA virus study
By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press

Researchers did not track side effects, but noted a hint that hydroxychloroquine might have damaged other organs.