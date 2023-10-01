66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Don’t be alarmed: Emergency alert tests are coming today

Emergency alert tests
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2023 - 8:36 am
Teen holding mobile (cell) phone in hands.
Teen holding mobile (cell) phone in hands.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending emergency alerts to cell phones and television and radio stations across the country Wednesday to test alert systems.

FEMA said in a news release it plans to test the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts starting at 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The WEA portion of alerts will be a short message sent to all cell phones in either English or Spanish, depending on the phone’s language settings, and come with a “unique tone and vibration,” to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities, FEMA said.

The cell phone message will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The EAS portion will be broadcast on television and radio stations and last for one minute, FEMA said.

For more information about the alerts, go to fema.gov.

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
4
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
5
Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents
Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A ‘discreet’ way to reach 911: More people using Metro’s emergency text message service
A ‘discreet’ way to reach 911: More people using Metro’s emergency text message service
United flights resume after ground stop over technology issue
United flights resume after ground stop over technology issue
Channel 8’s owner, DirecTV agree to temporarily air TV stations
Channel 8’s owner, DirecTV agree to temporarily air TV stations
Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary
Lombardo, Clark County officially end emergency declarations for Hurricane Hilary
EDITORIAL: Decouple disaster relief and Ukraine aid
EDITORIAL: Decouple disaster relief and Ukraine aid
Station Casinos launches updated app for guests
Station Casinos launches updated app for guests