Don’t scan QR codes on unsolicited packages delivered to your house, FBI warns

The FBI is warning people of a new scam involving fake packages with QR codes designed to steal data.

If people scan the code on a package they were not expecting, it prompts them to provide personal and financial information. They also might download malicious software that steals data from their phones, according to an FBI scam alert issued late last month. The criminals often ship the package without sender information to entice the victims to scan the code.

The fake packages, while not widespread, are a variation of a “brushing scam,” which is used by online vendors to increase ratings of their products. In a traditional brushing scam, online vendors send merchandise to an unsolicited recipient and then use the recipient’s information to post a positive review of the product. In this variation, scammers have used QR codes on packages to facilitate financial fraud activities, the FBI reported.

People should not accept packages they are not expecting from unknown sources and should not use their phones to scan QR codes provided by unknown sources.

The FBI asks the public to report the fraudulent packages at www.ic3.gov and to include the name of the person or company that contacted them, the methods of communication used, any apps downloaded or any permissions provided on electronic devices.

Anyone older than 60 may call the U.S. Department of Justice elder hotline at (833) 372-8311.