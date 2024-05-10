Dozens arrested as police dismantle pro-Palestinian protest encampments

Philadelphia and campus police moved in around daybreak at Penn to remove protesters from an encampment that was in place for more than two weeks.

Several area law enforcement agencies stand at the intersection of University Boulevard and Park Avenue after ejecting a small group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Demonstrators lock arms near the intersection of Park Avenue and University Boulevard as they confront law enforcement officers, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Demonstrators retreat along University Boulevard in a cloud of teargas as law enforcement officers use chemical ammunition to clear an encampment off the University of Arizona campus, Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Az. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Demonstrators retreat as several area law enforcement agencies clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters off the University of Arizona campus, early Friday, May 10, 2024, Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

A police officer in riot gear walks past a garbage truck being loaded with the remains of the pro-Palestinian encampment at MIT, which police raided before dawn Friday, May 10, 2024, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Police made dozens of arrests as pro-Palestinian protest encampments were dismantled Friday at the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hours after police tear-gassed demonstrators and took down a similar camp at the University of Arizona.

Philadelphia and campus police moved in around daybreak at Penn to remove protesters from an encampment that was in place for more than two weeks. School officials said protesters were given warnings and the chance to leave without being detained.

About 33 people, including faculty members and seven students, were among those arrested and charged with trespass, the school said.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, police in riot gear arrived at MIT around 4 a.m., encircled the camp and gave protesters about 15 minutes to leave. Ten students who remained were arrested, the university’s president said.

At the University of Arizona in Tucson, campus police in riot gear fired tear gas at protesters late Thursday — the day before the school’s main commencement ceremony — before tearing down an encampment that included wood and plastic barriers.

The school said police vehicles were spiked, and rocks and water bottles were thrown at officers and university staff. Two people were arrested, a university spokesperson said. Friday night’s commencement will go forward, university President Robert Robbins said.

And at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, police arrested 13 people Thursday night after they refused to leave a damaged and vandalized building. The charges ranged from misdemeanor trespass to felonies including battery on a peace officer, school spokesperson Amanda Bradford said. The building, Hadley Hall, was cleared and open Friday.

Protesters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison agreed Friday to permanently dismantle their 2-week-old encampment and not disrupt graduation ceremonies this weekend, in return for the opportunity to connect with “decision-makers” who control university investments by July 1 so students can present their demands.

Graduates from Pomona College in Southern California will have to travel 40 miles for their commencement ceremony Sunday, as administrators seek to avoid a long-running campus protest.

The liberal arts college in suburban Claremont said it will provide transportation to the venue, a historic theater in Los Angeles. On April 5, numerous protesters entered an administration building and 20 people were arrested by local police.