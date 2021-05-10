Dozens hurt as Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police officers clash with Palestinian protesters near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli police officers aims his rifle during clashes with Palestinians near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, May 9, 2021. Israeli police have been clashing with Palestinian protesters almost nightly in the holy city's worst religious unrest in several years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Israeli police clashed with Palestinian protesters inside a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Monday.

Officers fired tear gas and stun grenades and protesters hurled stones and other objects at police.

Police said protesters threw stones from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.

Palestinians reported stun grenades fired into the mosque compound, with dozens injured.

The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. The compound is the emotional epicenter of the conflict and has been center stage for Israel-Palestinian violence in the past.

Earlier police barred Jews from visiting the site on Monday, which Israelis mark as Jerusalem Day.

The police decision came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the contested city.

Police have allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan the flames.