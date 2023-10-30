Dozens of terrorists killed overnight as Israel expands operation

Fighting northwest of the Gaza Strip continued as Hamas fired rockets into Israel.

Fire and smoke rise following Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Israeli tanks and infantry on Monday pursued what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage” in the war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist incursion. Over 1,400 Israelis, mainly civilians, were killed during the initial attack, an unprecedented toll in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The Israeli military said Sunday that it had struck more than 450 terrorist targets over the past 24 hours, including Hamas command centers and anti-tank missile launching positions. Huge plumes of smoke rose over Gaza City. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said dozens of terrorists were killed.

Hagari, who said ground operations were intensifying, also reiterated calls for Gaza residents to move south, saying they’d have better access to food, water and medicine there.

“This is a matter of urgency,” he said.

The Hamas military wing said its terrorists clashed with Israeli troops who entered the northwest Gaza Strip with small arms and anti-tank missiles. Palestinian terrorists have continued firing rockets into Israel, including toward its commercial hub, Tel Aviv.

The head of civil affairs at COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, provided no details on how much aid would be available. Elad Goren also said Israel has opened two water lines in southern Gaza within the past week. The Associated Press could not independently verify that either line was functioning.

The military escalation has increased domestic pressure on Israel’s government to secure the release of 239 hostages seized by Hamas fighters during the Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas says it is ready to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons. Desperate family members of the Israeli captives met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange. Israel has dismissed the Hamas offer.

“If Hamas does not feel military pressure, nothing will move forward,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told families of the hostages Sunday.

The Israeli military has stopped short of calling its gradually expanding ground operations inside Gaza an all-out invasion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply as Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists battle in dense residential areas.

The fighting has raised concerns that the violence could spread across the region. Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah have engaged in daily skirmishes along Israel’s northern border. Hagari said Israel on Sunday struck three terrorist cells that fired from Lebanon into Israel and killed terrorists who were trying to enter. Hamas said its forces in Lebanon fired 16 missiles at the Israeli city of Nahariya. Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, said it also fired missiles at several sites.

The Israeli military said early Monday that its aircraft hit military infrastructure in Syria after rockets from there fell in open Israeli territory.

Roughly 250,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes because of violence along the border with Gaza and the northern border with Lebanon, according to the Israeli military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Israel Hayom is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, which also owns the Review-Journal.