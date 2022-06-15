98°F
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for coronavirus

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
June 15, 2022 - 2:04 pm
 
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, tested positive for COVID-19, and was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms, according to a Wednesday, June 15, 2022, press release posted by the NIH. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

