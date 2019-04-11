Driver crashes car after panicking over spider, New York police say

(Town of Cairo New York Police Department/Facebook)

Police in Cairo, New York, are sharing a warning after a driver crashed after panicking over a spider in her vehicle.

In a post on Facebook, the Cairo Police Department said that the woman noticed a spider near her as she was driving. The woman totaled her car and suffered a leg injury as a result of the crash.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place. Lives depend on it,” the department wrote.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.