Driver dies after ramming car with explosives into Paris convoy

Police forces secure the area on the Champs Elysées next to the suspected car, center, in Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. A man rammed his car into a police vehicle in Paris' Champs-Elysees shopping district Monday, prompting a fiery explosion, and was likely killed in the incident, authorities said. (Matthieu Alexandre/AP)

Police vehicles prevent the access to the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2017. Paris officials say : Suspected attacker 'downed' after driving into police car on Champs-Elysees. (Bertrand Combaldieu/AP)

PARIS — France’s interior minister says that a driver who rammed a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on the Champs-Elysees avenue has died after the “attempted attack” on security forces.

Gerard Collomb told reporters near the scene Monday that the man’s motives weren’t immediately clear.

Bomb squad officers are at the scene on the city’s most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists. It was the second major incident on the avenue this year.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.