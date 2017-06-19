ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Driver dies after ramming car with explosives into Paris convoy

The Associated Press
June 19, 2017 - 9:08 am
 

PARIS — France’s interior minister says that a driver who rammed a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on the Champs-Elysees avenue has died after the “attempted attack” on security forces.

Gerard Collomb told reporters near the scene Monday that the man’s motives weren’t immediately clear.

Bomb squad officers are at the scene on the city’s most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists. It was the second major incident on the avenue this year.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.

 

