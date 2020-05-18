Early coronavirus vaccine results encouraging, Moderna says

An experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy, middle-aged volunteers, its maker announced Monday.

The vaccine by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc., generated antibodies similar to those seen in people who have recovered from COVID-19 in study volunteers who were given either a low or medium dose.

2nd phase to start soon

In the next phase of the study, led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, researchers will try to determine which dose is best for a definitive experiment that they aim to start in July.

The vaccine seems safe so far, the company said. A high dose version is being dropped after spurring some short-term side effects.

Worldwide, about a dozen vaccine candidates are in the first stages of testing or nearing it.