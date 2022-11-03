57°F
Nation and World

Early November storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

By John Antczak The Associated Press
November 2, 2022 - 7:00 pm
 
The scene of a crash involving several semi trucks and a vehicle is seeon Interstate 80 in Verd ...
The scene of a crash involving several semi trucks and a vehicle is seeon Interstate 80 in Verdi, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. No serious injuries were reported. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via AP)
A brightly colored umbrella helps a person shield themselves from the rain in Sacramento, Calif ...
A brightly colored umbrella helps a person shield themselves from the rain in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

LOS ANGELES — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through the day in Northern California mountains, where highway conditions led to spinouts and crashes after the potent cold front moved in on Tuesday. Authorities urged motorists to check for chain controls.

A foot of snow fell at UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab by late morning, and another few inches were expected through the day. The Reno, Nevada, weather office reported up to 8 inches on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

The Eastern Sierra’s Mammoth Mountain resort reported 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of new snow, around-the-clock snowmaking as conditions allowed, and plans to open for the season a week early on Nov. 5 with access to a very limited number of runs.

Rainfall across Southern California was generally light but winter weather advisories were issued for the region’s mountains into Thursday morning. Forecasters said snow levels could plunge to elevations as low as 2,500 feet as cold air from Canada flowed into the region.

Forecasters said the major Interstate 5 corridor over Tejon Pass north of Los Angeles could be impacted by snow and gusty winds on Thursday.

Another chance of rain and snow was possible early next week.

