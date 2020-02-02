48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Early spring ‘a certainty,’ Punxsutawney Phil declares

The Associated Press
February 2, 2020 - 7:23 am
 

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog on Sunday declared: “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle’s prediction — his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd’s chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Over the past five years — from 2015 through 2019 — Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter thrice and an early spring twice. According to records dating back to 1887, the Pennsylvanian prognosticator has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year’s forecast a rare one overall.

Phil’s prediction was mirrored by one of his fellow groundhogs in New York.

At the Staten Island Zoo, schoolchildren and elected officials cheered Sunday morning as a curtain was pulled back at a glass enclosure containing Staten Island Chuck. He also didn’t see his shadow.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Law enforcement officials stand guard outside the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach, Fla., o ...
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral
The Associated Press

Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient into an isolation ward at the Se ...
WHO says prepare for local outbreaks as China’s death toll rises
By Joe Mcdonald and Sam McNeil The Associated Press

China’s death toll from a new virus rose to 259 on Saturday and a World Health Organization official said other governments need to prepare for”domestic outbreak control.”

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks ...
California’s winter snowpack drops after dry January
By Rich Pedroncelli and John Antczak The Associated Press

California’s weather turned largely dry in January and left the water content of the Sierra Nevada snowpack below average for this time of year, state officials said after measurements Thursday.

Author Mary Higgins Clark poses in her home in Saddle River, N.J., in 2004. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)
Mary Higgins Clark, bestselling author, dies at 92
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

A girl wearing a face mask stands in the entrance to a shop in Wuhan in central China's Hubei P ...
Control on society lets China lock down 50M people, feed them
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Authorities have blocked 50 million people from leaving Wuhan and nearby cities at the center of the outbreak. That in turn requires a massive effort to keep them supplied with food and other necessities.