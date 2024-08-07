95°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Earthquake felt at Dodgers game, other areas of Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning o ...
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
More Stories
FILE - Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza ...
Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader
File - The Wynn Macao on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kong)
Progress continues on new Wynn resort in United Arab Emirates
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday in Washington that tensions in the ...
U.S. allies make frantic push to avert escalation of war
Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate
The Associated Press
August 6, 2024 - 11:33 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook a large swath of Southern California on Tuesday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.

Dodgers game

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd of 47,150.

The Phillies announcers said they didn’t feel it in their booth, but it was noticed in the control truck and in the Dodger Stadium press box. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he felt it in the dugout.

Barstow quake

Late last month, some Las Vegas Valley residents said they felt an earthquake that hit near Barstow, California. It was a 4.9-magnitude quake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday in Washington that tensions in the ...
U.S. allies make frantic push to avert escalation of war
By Dan Williams, Arsalan Shahla and Iain Marlow Bloomberg News

The U.S. and its allies worked to head off an Iranian attack on Israel and avert a wider regional war as concerns grew that a strike may come at any moment in retaliation.

FILE - Mourners from the Druze minority surround the bodies of some of the 12 children and teen ...
Horror at deaths of 12 children unites Druze across borders
By Kareem Chehayeb and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The shocking strike on Golan Heights has unified the Druze across the region in grief, and laid bare the complex identity of the small, insular religious minority.

This video grab shows Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's coffin being carried out after the funeral ...
Mourners bury Hamas chief Haniyeh in Qatar
By Isabel Debre and Julia Frankel The Associated Press

International diplomats have scrambled to head off a full-fledged regional war. Iran and its regional proxies vowed to retaliate.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pro-Palestinian groups sued over demonstration outside LA synagogue
recommend 2
Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, dies at 53
recommend 3
Surprise blast in Yellowstone sends dozens running for safety
recommend 4
Las Vegas residents report feeling Southern California quake
recommend 5
Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth
recommend 6
Richard Simmons dies at 76