Earthquake felt at Dodgers game, other areas of Southern California

An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook a large swath of Southern California, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the Oct. 7 attacks, as its new leader

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake northwest of Los Angeles shook a large swath of Southern California on Tuesday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.2 magnitude temblor stuck at 9:09 p.m. and was centered near Mettler, an unincorporated area in Kern County about 85 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities in Los Angeles and other affected communities were checking for any damage to infrastructure.

The Kern County Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters in the area would survey their districts.

Dodgers game

The earthquake was felt at Dodger Stadium in the middle of the seventh inning of a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies, but the quake garnered no discernable reaction from the crowd of 47,150.

The Phillies announcers said they didn’t feel it in their booth, but it was noticed in the control truck and in the Dodger Stadium press box. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he felt it in the dugout.

Barstow quake

Late last month, some Las Vegas Valley residents said they felt an earthquake that hit near Barstow, California. It was a 4.9-magnitude quake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

RELATED

Why is Nevada an earthquake hot spot?

8 biggest earthquakes in Nevada history

How to prepare for an earthquake: 15 steps you can take now

In July 2019, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, shook Las Vegas