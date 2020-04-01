63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Earthquake near Boise rattles 3-state area; no major damage reported

By Rebecca Boone The Associated Press
March 31, 2020 - 6:04 pm
 
Updated March 31, 2020 - 9:35 pm

BOISE, Idaho — An earthquake struck north of Boise Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles (118 kilometers) northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the Idaho quake, according to the USGS, with reports of shaking coming in from as far away as Helena, Montana, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Marcus Smith, an emergency room health unit coordinator at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, said the hospital, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of the epicenter, shook but the quake didn’t interfere with the treatment of any patients. The hospital in Blaine County is on the front line of Idaho’s coronavirus outbreak, in a region with the nation’s highest per-capita rates of known COVID-19 cases outside of New York City and its surrounding counties.

“It felt like a wave going through the ground, so I knew right away what it was. It just felt like waves going through the ground,” he said.

The earthquake added stress during an already tense time for the region, but Smith said everything seemed fine, for now. “Until the next one, I guess,” Smith said. “I mean, that’s what we do. We’re all good.”

Brett Woolley, the owner of Bridge Street Grill in Stanley, said he heard the earthquake coming before he felt it.

“I heard the roar, and at first it sounded like the wind but then the roar was tremendous,” Woolley said about 10 minutes after the earthquake. “The whole house was rattling, and I started to panic. I’m sitting here perfectly still and the water next to me is still vibrating.”

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist at Caltech and the founder of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Seismology, said the Idaho region has an earthquake of about this size every 30 or 40 years. The most recent one, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake near Borah Peak in 1983, killed two children in Challis and caused an estimated $12.5 million in property damage across Challis and Mackay.

That quake was along what scientists call a “normal fault,” with the quake causing vertical movement, she said. Tuesday’s quake appeared to be on an unmapped “strike-slip fault,” causing mostly horizontal movement along the fault line.

“This is one that wasn’t obvious enough to be mapped before now,” Jones said.

Unmapped faults of this size are rarer in highly populated areas like California, she said, but in sparsely populated and remote regions like central Idaho they’re less likely to cause damage and less likely to be a focus of geologists and seismologists.

Residents in the region will likely continue to feel aftershocks, she said. The area had already recorded five aftershocks within the first hours after the 6.5 earthquake.

“An aftershock is just an earthquake, but it happens at a time that doesn’t surprise us,” she said. “They do every bit as much damage.”

People in an earthquake should drop to the floor and cover their heads with their arms, she said.

“Get to the floor before the earthquake throws you there, and if you have a table nearby, get under it and hold onto it,” Jones said. “Running in an earthquake is incredibly dangerous — people die from running in an earthquake. Just get down and try to cover.”

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
Some Las Vegas Strip resorts accepting bookings for day after shutdown ends
2
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
A rare look at an empty Las Vegas Strip
3
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
Costco employees in Henderson test positive for coronavirus
4
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
8 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state caseload hits 1,113
5
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Casino dealer, musician dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Trump extends 15-day anti-virus campaign
By / RJ

President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended his “15 days to slow the spread” campaign by another two weeks, warning of a spike in deaths from the coronavirus that’s just ahead.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy receives a COVID-19 test by a medical personnel wearing protective ...
US coronavirus death toll tops 3.5K, surpassing China
By Colleen Long, Karen Matthews and David Rising The Associated Press

Worldwide, more than 800,000 people have been infected and over 40,000 have died, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Rodney Howard-Browne (Hernando County, Fla., Jail via AP)
Florida pastor arrested for violating rules amid virus outbreak
By Tamara Lush and Chris O’Meara The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida officials have arrested the pastor of a megachurch after detectives say he held two Sunday services with hundreds of people and violated a safer-at-home order in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In a March 26, 2020, photo, a person takes in the afternoon sun amongst the cherry blossoms alo ...
For allergy sufferers, virus adds to season of worry
By Michael Rubinkam The Associated Press

Forecasters are predicting a brutal spring allergy season for swaths of the U.S. at the same time that COVID-19 cases are rising dramatically.

A Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo shows medical supplies and a stretcher displayed before a ...
If overwhelmed, how do hospitals decide who to treat first?
By Candice Choi, Lori Hinnant and Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

A nurse with asthma, a grandfather with cancer and a homeless man with no known family are wracked with coronavirus-induced fevers. They all need a ventilator. But who gets one when there aren’t enough to go around?