71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport in this file photo. (Benj ...
US airlines may soon face cash penalties for delayed flights
An Israeli tank overlooks the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 20 ...
Palestinian patients expected to leave Gaza through Israeli crossing
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Government Pr ...
Israel to increase security on West Bank border with Jordan, Netanyahu says
Flags are placed by the names of those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the reflec ...
US commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus, politics in view
The Associated Press
September 12, 2024 - 7:59 am
 

LOS ANGELES — An earthquake was felt widely in the Los Angeles area Thursday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary 4.7 magnitude quake centered 4 miles (7 kilometers) north of Malibu.

The temblor was about 7 miles (11 kilometers) below the surface, USGS said. The jolt was felt as far as 45 miles (72 kilometers) away in Orange County.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it was actively monitoring the quake and checking for any damage. A number of quakes have hit the area this year. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in August was felt from the Los Angeles area all the way to San Diego, swaying buildings, rattling dishes and setting off car alarms

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off at Harry Reid International Airport in this file photo. (Benj ...
US airlines may soon face cash penalties for delayed flights
Lebawit Lily Girma Bloomberg News

If you’ve flown domestic in the U.S. in the last four years, you’ve likely faced at least one or two flight delays or cancellations—or worse, complete system outages—and found yourself footing the bill.

Flags are placed by the names of those killed during the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the reflec ...
US commemorates 9/11 attacks with victims in focus, politics in view
By Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews The Associated Press

The attacks altered U.S. foreign policy, domestic security practices and the mindset of many Americans who had not previously felt vulnerable to attacks by foreign extremists.

FILE -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attend ...
Israeli defense chief says temporary truce with Hamas possible
By Josef Federman and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Speaking to reporters, Yoav Gallant said that conditions are ripe for at least a six-week pause in fighting that would include the release of many of the hostages held in Gaza.

MORE STORIES