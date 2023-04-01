Earthquake rumbles San Diego area

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

(Getty Images)

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

The quake hit at 6:16 p.m. three miles northwest of the Palomar Observatory, about 50 miles north of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was nine miles deep.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.