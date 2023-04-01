Earthquake rumbles San Diego area
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.
The quake hit at 6:16 p.m. three miles northwest of the Palomar Observatory, about 50 miles north of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was nine miles deep.
M4.5 #earthquake 48mi NNE of #SanDiego, CA at 06:16pm. 3mi NW of Palomar Observatory, CA — https://t.co/xxiLir52RC pic.twitter.com/Khs8h02CxV
— San Diego Earthquake (@SD_Earthquakes) April 1, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
