Nation and World

Earthquake strikes Bay Area near San Jose

By Rong-Gong Lin II Los Angeles Times
October 25, 2022 - 2:22 pm
 
A closeup of a seismograph machine. The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake with ...
A closeup of a seismograph machine. The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 near San Jose, California. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by an earthquake centered near San Jose that was felt across the region.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was reported Tuesday at 11:42 a.m. east of San Jose.

According the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt as far south as Salinas and Monterey, as far east as Merced and as far north as San Rafael. The agency estimated shaking as being moderate at the epicenter and that major damage was unlikely.

The epicenter was in the mountains about five miles east of San Jose, at Joseph D. Grant County Park near Mount Hamilton. The most intense shaking was in sparsely populated areas.

A Los Angeles Times reporter received an emergency alert from the earthquake early warning system seconds before the shaking began.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.

