Nation and World

Education Department gave millions of dollars to anti-Israel professors

Plywood covers the base of columns that were graffitied at the entrance to the UNT Dallas Colle ...
Plywood covers the base of columns that were graffitied at the entrance to the UNT Dallas College of Law, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Dallas. (Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/TNS)
A receipt from the Smith's Food & Drug Store on Rampart in Las Vegas showing a list of recalled ...
Listeria recall grows to 12M pounds of meat and poultry
An abandoned dog nicknamed Trooper who was located by authorities in Florida before Hurricane M ...
Man charged with abandoning dog in floodwaters as residents evacuated ahead of hurricane
Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hill ...
Menendez brothers’ family to push for their release as prosecutors review case
Israeli soldiers run for a cover as siren warning for rockets and missiles heard during a media ...
Israel vows it will make its own decision on how to attack Iran
By Casey Harper The Center Square
October 16, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

The U.S. Department of Education awarded millions of taxpayer dollars to professors and programs that are explicitly anti-Israel, according to a new report.

The nonprofit federal spending accountability group, Open The Books, released the analysis, which reported that DOE awarded $283 million in foreign studies grants, with $22.1 million going to support Middle East-focused programs.

“Most of these programs received roughly $1-2 million since 2020,” Open The Books said. “But the top three received well more than $2.5M each — those of Indiana University, Columbia University, and Georgetown University. “Each of them have submitted grant applications that highlight professors with radical anti-Israel ideas, and in one case, a disinterest in their school’s code of conduct.”

Universities around the country have taken fire for antisemitic protests on campus or comments from faculty or administrators in the past year. The report goes on to include complaints from students against professors who received millions of dollars from the federal government.

In one specific instance, Dr. Abdulkader Sinno, associate professor of Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies at Indiana University, was named on an awarded $2.84 million federal grant.

Sinno also acts as faculty advisor for the Palestinian Solidarity Committee, a group that hosted anti-Israel protests after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the University of North Texas at Dallas law building in downtown was graffitied with pro-Palestinian messages overnight.

Students and staff at the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law arrived Wednesday morning to find the graffiti in areas accessible to the public.

By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

A recall of meat and poultry potentially contaminated with listeria has expanded to nearly 12 million pounds and now includes meals sent to schools, officials said.

Sheraton Grand Hotel workers Lupe Ventura, center, and Alex Ivanitsky, right, who are represent ...
Should California’s minimum wage be $18? Voters will soon decide
By Jaimie Ding and Sophie Austin Associated Press

Voters will soon decide whether California should raise its hourly minimum wage to $18 by 2026 and pay workers what would be the highest statewide minimum wage in the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at ...
Netanyahu agrees to limit strike on Iran, Washington Post reports
By Nick Wadhams, Dan Williams and Marissa Newman Bloomberg News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to limit his country’s retaliation against Iran, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Hezbollah rescue workers use a bulldozer to remove the rubble of destroyed buildings on a comme ...
Israel: 4 soldiers killed by drones
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

It was the deadliest strike by the Hezbollah terrorist group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.

