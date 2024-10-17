Education Department gave millions of dollars to anti-Israel professors

The U.S. Department of Education awarded millions of taxpayer dollars to professors and programs that are explicitly anti-Israel, according to a new report.

Plywood covers the base of columns that were graffitied at the entrance to the UNT Dallas College of Law, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Dallas. (Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News/TNS)

The nonprofit federal spending accountability group, Open The Books, released the analysis, which reported that DOE awarded $283 million in foreign studies grants, with $22.1 million going to support Middle East-focused programs.

“Most of these programs received roughly $1-2 million since 2020,” Open The Books said. “But the top three received well more than $2.5M each — those of Indiana University, Columbia University, and Georgetown University. “Each of them have submitted grant applications that highlight professors with radical anti-Israel ideas, and in one case, a disinterest in their school’s code of conduct.”

Universities around the country have taken fire for antisemitic protests on campus or comments from faculty or administrators in the past year. The report goes on to include complaints from students against professors who received millions of dollars from the federal government.

In one specific instance, Dr. Abdulkader Sinno, associate professor of Political Science and Middle Eastern Studies at Indiana University, was named on an awarded $2.84 million federal grant.

Sinno also acts as faculty advisor for the Palestinian Solidarity Committee, a group that hosted anti-Israel protests after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the University of North Texas at Dallas law building in downtown was graffitied with pro-Palestinian messages overnight.

Students and staff at the University of North Texas at Dallas College of Law arrived Wednesday morning to find the graffiti in areas accessible to the public.