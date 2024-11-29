57°F
Nation and World

Eggs sold at Costco recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

A Costco store. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Kenya Hunter and Devi Shastri The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 - 11:27 am
 

Cucumbers shipped to 13 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces and organic eggs sold in 25 Costco stores in five southern U.S. states were recalled this week for potential salmonella contamination.

SunFed Produce, based in Arizona, recalled the cucumbers sold between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. No illnesses were immediately reported.

People who bought cucumbers during the window should check with the store where they purchased them to see if the produce is part of the recall.

The egg recall involved nearly 11,000 cartons of 24-count organic eggs sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand that landed on shelves in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee starting Nov. 22, according to the company’s announcement posted Wednesday on the FDA website.

No illnesses were immediately reported. Handsome Brook Farms said the cartons included eggs that were “not intended for retail distribution.” Shoppers should check to see whether their egg cartons have Julian code 327 printed on the side and have a use-by date of Jan. 5, 2025. If the eggs are included in the recall, throw them out or take them back to the store for a refund.

Customers who had either of the recalled food products should wash items and surfaces that may have been in contact with the produce using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Salmonella can cause symptoms that begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill.

Earlier this summer, a separate salmonella outbreak in cucumbers sickened 450 people in the U.S.

