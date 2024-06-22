104°F
Nation and World

Eisenhower aircraft carrier heads home

FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea ...
FILE - The USS aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, also known as 'IKE', sails in the Red Sea on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - Drawings of drones and missiles that have been shot down are painted on the fuselage of ...
FILE - Drawings of drones and missiles that have been shot down are painted on the fuselage of a fighter jet stationed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Crew members work during take off operations on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the ...
Crew members work during take off operations on the deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A crew member checks a helicopter in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red ...
A crew member checks a helicopter in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is anchored in Busan, South ...
The Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is anchored in Busan, South Korea, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Song Kyung-Seok/Pool Photo via AP)
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
June 22, 2024 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2024 - 12:16 pm

U.S. officials ordered the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the aircraft carrier leading America’s response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, to return home after a twice-extended tour.

The U.S. Naval Institute’s news service reported, citing an anonymous official, that the Eisenhower would be returning home to Norfolk, Virginia, after an over eight-month deployment in combat that the Navy says is its most intense since World War II.

The report said an aircraft carrier operating in the Pacific would be taking the Eisenhower’s place.

Two U.S. officials, later speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ship movements, confirmed the Eisenhower had been ordered home and already had reached the Mediterranean Sea.

Flight-tracking data analyzed by the AP showed a Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopter associated with the Eisenhower flying above the Mediterranean Sea just off the coast of Port Said, Egypt, on Saturday night.

The closest American aircraft carrier known to be operating in Asia is the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The Roosevelt anchored Saturday in Busan, South Korea, amid Seoul’s ongoing tensions with North Korea. The U.S. officials said the Roosevelt would replace the Eisenhower.

The Eisenhower had repeatedly been targeted by false attack claims by the Houthis during its time in the Red Sea. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, on Saturday night claimed another attack on the carrier — but provided no evidence to support it as the ship already had left the area.

Meanwhile, an attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists targeted a commercial ship traveling through the Gulf of Aden but apparently caused no damage, authorities said Saturday, in the latest strike on the shipping lane by the group.

The Houthi attack comes after the sinking this week of the ship Tutor, which marked what appears to be a new escalation by the Iranian-backed Houthis in their campaign of strikes on ships in the vital maritime corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The captain of the ship targeted late Friday saw “explosions in the vicinity of the vessel,” the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. A later briefing by the U.S.-overseen Joint Maritime Information Center said the vessel initially reported two explosions off its port side and a third one later.

“The vessel was not hit and sustained no damage,” the center said. “The vessel and crew are reported to be safe and are proceeding to their next port of call.”

THE LATEST
FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Ban ...
Israeli found dead after being shot in the West Bank
By Wafaa Shurafa and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

An Israeli man was fatally shot in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel’s army said, while deadly strikes rocked northern Gaza.

People wave Israeli flags during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ...
Two Israeli soldiers killed in central Gaza
The Associated Press

No information was given about the circumstances of the deaths of the two, both of whom were men in their 20s. Three other soldiers were severely injured, the army said.

Stanford McConnehey, left, listens to Beshara Kehdi, right, speak as they announce that the Dav ...
UC Davis’ pro-Palestinian encampment ends
By Ishani Desai The Sacramento Bee

The encampments’ peaceful end comes as police have been called to dismantle tents around the state. It began May 6.

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Central Command, shows the U.S.-built floating pier being us ...
US defense official confirms Gaza pier is bringing aid ashore
By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

The pier was reattached to Gaza’s shoreline on Wednesday, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss U.S. military operations.

